Degenerates Kicking Hedge Fund They Pushed To The Floor While It’s Down

You might think that the hordes of Redditors and Robinhoods would be done with Gabe Plotkin. They had cost him hundreds of millions of dollars and his investors billions of dollars. They forced him into a humiliating retreat on his GameStop short. They left him no recourse but to go cap-in-hand to Ken Griffin and his old boss—who he’d also lost a pretty penny—to keep his Melvin Capital Management afloat.

But no, because in addition to turning their fury on their formerly preferred trading platform, they’re also alleging that losing more than half your money on a single highly-levered short was all part of Plotkin’s master plan to screw over the little guys who thought they were screwing him.

Gabriel Plotkin’s Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy in January, is a defendant in nine lawsuits by retail investors alleging a conspiracy to limit trading that caused them to lose money…. The lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in New York, California, Virginia, Illinois, and Texas.

One purported class action lawsuit, filed Feb. 8 in the Eastern District of New York, said its claims “arise from a conspiracy to deprive individual investors… of their ability to invest in the open market in the midst of an unprecedent[ed] stock rise so that defendants could shield themselves from incurring substantial losses as a result of their own high-risk short selling strategies.”

According to the suit, buying restrictions were only placed on retail investors, not institutional investors like the hedge funds named in the complaint that were “leveraged short” and had a vested interest in seeing the prices decline so they could cover their shorts at lower prices…. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York claims that hedge fund defendants “made misstatements about their role in the conspiracy to the public.”