If We’re Just Making Up Titles, Prince Harry Wants In

Prince Harry is reportedly very sad that his grandmother took all of his titles away, simply because he did not want the hassle and racist attacks against his wife that come with being a “working” member of the royal family into which he was born. But he’s also quickly learning that things are done differently outside the luxurious if stultifying walls of Kensington Palace, and especially here in his newly adopted home country of the United States of America. Here, the Queen of All Media is far more powerful than the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, etc. Here, anybody can be anything they like, especially if that have a fat inheritance and insatiable interest from the very media they say they despise.

Because, when you think about it, aren’t all titles just made up? Didn’t Granny just make up the title “Duke of Sussex” when she gave it to him on his wedding day, just as his ancestor George III—you know, the king whose shackles his adopted country threw off nearly 250 years ago—did for one of his spare sons in 1801? It’s not like Harry has any power or property in Sussex, any more than his brother has in Cambridge or his randy uncle has in York. And here, he’s learned, Her Majesty isn’t the sole fount of honours. Why, you can even drop the “u.” Hell, you can just make one up yourself, like his former Southern California neighbor the Technoking of Tesla did, and no one can stop you. So he’s gonna go ahead and do that.

The Duke of Sussex will become chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc., the fast-growing coaching and mental health firm…. In the BetterUp position, Prince Harry is expected to have input into initiatives including product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health. “It’s a meaningful and meaty role,” said BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux….

Sure it is. And while “chief impact officer” may not be as meaningful or meaty a title as “Captain-General of the Royal Marines” or “Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command,” it’s a brave new world, one in which even Technokings must bend the knee to commissars.

“I’d like to strike an optimistic note and I’m very confident that the future of China is going to be great and that China is headed towards being the biggest economy in the world and a lot of prosperity in the future,” [Elon Musk] told state-run broadcaster China Central Television in an interview clip published Tuesday. “China in the long term will be our biggest market, both where we make the most number of vehicles and where we have the most number of customers,” he added…. Mr. Musk praised China’s commitment to fighting climate change in the 90-second interview clip…. “These are very aggressive goals and I think they are great goals and I wish other countries had these goals,” the Tesla founder said of China’s targets.

