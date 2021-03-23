If We’re Just Making Up Titles, Prince Harry Wants In

If We’re Just Making Up Titles, Prince Harry Wants In

He’s practically an American already.
Author:
Publish date:

Office of the Governor-General

He’s practically an American already.

Prince Harry is reportedly very sad that his grandmother took all of his titles away, simply because he did not want the hassle and racist attacks against his wife that come with being a “working” member of the royal family into which he was born. But he’s also quickly learning that things are done differently outside the luxurious if stultifying walls of Kensington Palace, and especially here in his newly adopted home country of the United States of America. Here, the Queen of All Media is far more powerful than the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, etc. Here, anybody can be anything they like, especially if that have a fat inheritance and insatiable interest from the very media they say they despise.

Because, when you think about it, aren’t all titles just made up? Didn’t Granny just make up the title “Duke of Sussex” when she gave it to him on his wedding day, just as his ancestor George III—you know, the king whose shackles his adopted country threw off nearly 250 years ago—did for one of his spare sons in 1801? It’s not like Harry has any power or property in Sussex, any more than his brother has in Cambridge or his randy uncle has in York. And here, he’s learned, Her Majesty isn’t the sole fount of honours. Why, you can even drop the “u.” Hell, you can just make one up yourself, like his former Southern California neighbor the Technoking of Tesla did, and no one can stop you. So he’s gonna go ahead and do that.

The Duke of Sussex will become chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc., the fast-growing coaching and mental health firm…. In the BetterUp position, Prince Harry is expected to have input into initiatives including product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health.

“It’s a meaningful and meaty role,” said BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux….

Sure it is. And while “chief impact officer” may not be as meaningful or meaty a title as “Captain-General of the Royal Marines” or “Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command,” it’s a brave new world, one in which even Technokings must bend the knee to commissars.

“I’d like to strike an optimistic note and I’m very confident that the future of China is going to be great and that China is headed towards being the biggest economy in the world and a lot of prosperity in the future,” [Elon Musk] told state-run broadcaster China Central Television in an interview clip published Tuesday.

“China in the long term will be our biggest market, both where we make the most number of vehicles and where we have the most number of customers,” he added….

Mr. Musk praised China’s commitment to fighting climate change in the 90-second interview clip…. “These are very aggressive goals and I think they are great goals and I wish other countries had these goals,” the Tesla founder said of China’s targets.

Prince Harry Is Taking on a New Job Title: Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp [WSJ]
Tesla Boss Elon Musk’s China Charm Offensive Rolls On With Praise for Climate Plans [WSJ]

Related

creation-of-elon-musk5
News

Sometimes Genius Looks Like You’re Just Making It Up As You Go Along

Elon Musk’s totally-well-thought-out plan to take Tesla private maybe involves Goldman and Silver Lake and the Saudis, or maybe not.

gamestop
News

GameStop To Cosplay As Actual Company, Release Irrelevant Earnings

And Elon Musk tries, and fails, to act like a normal corporate executive.

By AntanaCoins (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Looks Like We’ve Got Another Crypto Civil War On Our Hands

What makes a cryptocurrency a currency, one lawsuit-battling crypto wonders aloud and angrily?

Elon Musk Smoking
News

Elon Musk Is Looking For Yet Another Babysitter

Who wants to explain everything he does to the SEC/judge/board members/Saudi crown prince?

djemog
News

S&P Bows To Inevitable, Makes Aspiring Homeless Billionaire That Much Richer

Elon Musk’s behavior aside, Tesla has become too big for the S&P 500 to ignore.

Elon Musk Smoking
News

Man Who Named His Child A String Of Letters, Numbers And Symbols Wants You To Know He’s Not Messing Around

This lawsuit is no joke, to Elon Musk, anyway.

einhorn-musk
News

Elon Musk Takes Time Out From Trial Prep To Propose New Securities Litigation

If he’s got to be in the dock, David Einhorn should have to join him.

By Heisenberg Media (Flickr: Elon Musk - The Summit 2013) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Elon Musk Unusually Reticent About Regulatory Intervention

China would like to have a little chat with Tesla about its exploding cars.