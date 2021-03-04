SALTing The Earth: Hedge Fund Party Moves To Desolate, Deserted Manhattan

We’re not sure if you’ve heard, but times are tough here in the Big Apple. People and businesses, we’re told, are fleeing en masse for Florida or the suburbs. The offices that power the global engine of capitalism are, at best, still half-empty, and may well stay that way forever (unless you work for Facebook or Goldman Sachs, anyway). High-end homes are selling for a pittance; why, you can hardly get $50 million for the luxurious townhouses of notorious pedophiles anymore, while smaller empty shells in that other failing fulcrum of finance, London, are going for three times as much.

Anthony Scaramucci knows the city’s pain. After all, he owns a restaurant here, and what better exemplify New York City’s woes than its mostly-empty, sputtering, shuttering restaurants? But the Mooch? He’s just an irrepressible optimist, no matter the situation. And he’s sure his semi-adopted home town will bounce back, and he’s got just the thing to give it that spring in its step: a hedge-fund party no one wants to go to.

Organizers opted to host the 2021 flagship event in New York City to spur local revitalization efforts and reduce business travel for its delegates. By shifting the conference from its regular date in May to September, SALT organizers are optimistic vaccination rates and testing capabilities will allow for an in-person gathering…. "We're excited to bring the SALT experience home to New York City for the first time," said Anthony Scaramucci, chairman of SALT and managing partner of SkyBridge. "Our community is eager to return to in-person events and we hope to deliver a boost to New York as it rebounds from the pandemic."

That’s right: You can go right from getting your vaccine at the Javits Center to hobnobbing with, well, I guess we’ll see, if anyone.

SALT will continue to consult with public health officials and exceed all federal and state guidelines to ensure a safe environment for delegates opting to attend in-person…. The Javits Center Expansion will have a variety of advanced safety protocols in place, including sanitation stations, new high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA-grade) filters and CO2 sensors to adjust ventilation rates based on occupancy. SALT is exploring partnerships to ensure all attendees test negative for COVID-19 prior to entry.

See you all at the Hunt and Fish Club afterparty.

SALT Returns in 2021 with Flagship Event Debut in New York [press release]

Jeffrey Epstein’s New York Townhouse to Sell for Roughly $50 Million [Mansion Global]

Hedge Fund Boss Eyes $153 Million London Fixer-Upper Penthouse [Bloomberg]