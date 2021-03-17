Will There Be Anything Left For Gary Gensler To Do At The SEC?

Will There Be Anything Left For Gary Gensler To Do At The SEC?

Interim chief Allison Herren Lee keeps taking things off his plate.
Author:
Publish date:

US government, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Interim chief Allison Herren Lee keeps taking things off his plate.

Former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton famously more or less took his first year on that job off. It looks like his presumed successor, Gary Gensler—assuming there is a Senate left to confirm him after Mitch McConnell carpet bombs itmight get to do the same.

Securities and Exchange Commission acting chair Allison Herren Lee said disclosure rules have failed to help everyday investors especially as they focus more on environmental and social issues. She called the N-PX forms that companies file “unwieldy, difficult to understand, and difficult to compare across fund complexes.”

“It is high time to revisit this critical form and make it useful in creating needed transparency around the fundamental exercise of shareholder voting,” Lee said in a speech to the Investment Company Institute, the fund industry’s main trade group.

SEC’s Lee seeks more proxy vote details from powerhouse funds [Reuters]

Related

(Getty Images)
News

SEC Making Sure Gary Gensler Will Feel Right At Home

You can authorize and investigation and you can authorize an investigation and you and you and you, too!

gensler
News

Maybe Having A Crypto Expert At SEC’s Helm Isn’t So Great For Crypto Company Being Sued By SEC

Gary Gensler knows what a cryptocurrency is when he sees it, and XRP may be right in his blind spot.

gensler
News

Gary Gensler Hires Gary Gensler For Job Gary Gensler’s Been Waiting Seven Years For

Looking for comment letters on undoing everything Jay Clayton did over the last four.

preet
News

Awwww Hell Yeah It’s On

Can Gary Gensler and Preet Bharara run the SEC together?

News

You Will Have Gary Gensler to Kick Around (For a While)

President Obama has decided that CFTC chief Gary Gensler, unlike most of his first-term economic team, is worth keeping around. Gary Gensler agrees. Now if only they could figure out in what capacity.

(Getty Images)
News

Now That The SEC Thinks About It, It Is Strange That Citadel, Et. Al.,Pay So Much For The Right To Execute Free Trades

You know, when Elizabeth Warren puts it that way.

gamestop
News

The SEC Wants You To Think Long And Hard About Selling Shares Should Redditors Decide To Rocket Them To The Moon

In written form. On their desk.

Getty Images
News

SEC’s Top Cop Clearing Out Before Trump Makes Regulator Great Again

Andrew Ceresney is also gonna take off now.