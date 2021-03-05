Prison No Reason For Martin Shkreli To Let His Anticompetitive Guard Down

Prison No Reason For Martin Shkreli To Let His Anticompetitive Guard Down

If he’s got to do seven years for jacking up a drug’s price, he’s gonna make damned sure it stays jacked up.
Author:
Publish date:

Say what you will about Martin Shkreli and his increasingly apparent sociopathy, but you cannot deny the pharma bro’s work ethic. While a less driven and more self-aware felon might find himself plumbing the depths of despair and self-pity when forcibly relocated to a federal prison, at least for a little while, not so Shkreli, who wouldn’t allow bars or the rules behind them to hold him back from, say, running his companies and more than he did when he was a free man. He’s also kept busy filing and responding to lawsuits, solving the coronavirus, and, of course, starting and ending a romantic relationship.

But even all of that wasn’t enough to fill the former Pharma Bro’s incarcerated hours, and he certainly wasn’t going to let a fraud conviction and seven-year sentence keep him from (allegedly) defending the monopoly on that life-saving drug he’d repriced 5,455% higher he’d (allegedly) so carefully built.

Vyera kept a monopoly on the drug by severely limiting its supply, and making its distributors, and their customers, sign agreements not to sell the medicine to companies that might use the samples to make generic alternatives, the lawsuit alleges./In August 2019, while Shkreli was in federal prison, he told Muleady and Akeel Mithani, another Vyera executive, that they should start limiting sales of the drug to one bottle at a time./“Shkreli urged Mulleady to ‘really carefully screen every doctor; and ensure that no one could ‘sell more than one bottle at a time’ to prevent a generic company from “get[ting its] hands on anything,’” the lawsuit alleges.

‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli ran pharma monopoly scheme from prison: lawsuit [N.Y. Daily News]

Related

News

Hedge Fund Manager Turned Pharma CEO Martin Shkreli May Be A D*ck For Reasons Previously Unknown: NY Attorney General

Not *just* for jacking up the price 55-fold on a life-saving drug.

Martin Shkreli
News

Martin Shkreli Wants To Keep "Not" Defrauding New Jersey Contractor A Little Longer

But he promises he’ll pay up if John Roberts tells him to.

Martin Shkreli
News

Add Antitrust Violations To List Of Things That Will Send Martin Shkreli To Hell

Did you think he wasn’t going to try to protect the $750-a-pill golden goose by any means necessary?

Martin Shkreli
News

Martin Shkreli "Didn't" Call The WSJ From Prison To Remind Everyone That He Is Still Doing Crimes

Giving a thinly-veiled anonymous interview on a contraband cellphone to brag about how he is illegally running a pharma business from prison reminds us why we miss this guy.

Martin Shkreli
News

Martin Shkreli Is Suing An Investor For Fraud...From Prison, Because He Has Been Convicted Of Defrauding Said Investor

Life is a journey.

Martin Shkreli
News

In Legal Terms, Martin Shkreli Is Still Guilty AF

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals would like The Shkrelster to just finish up that prison sentence in silence.

News

Martin Shkreli Isn’t *Exactly* Backtracking On Promise To Cut Drug Price

It's just not safe for Martin to offer his lifesaving drug to people at an affordable price...You get that, right?

News

When Trying To Have Sex With You, Martin Shkreli Is Not A Total A$$hole

Say what you will, but Martin is by all accounts a charmingly lame Tinderfella.