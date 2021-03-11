And The Biggest Pain In The Ass of 2020 Is…

And The Biggest Pain In The Ass of 2020 Is…

An upset! It’s not Paul Singer!
Author:
Publish date:

It’s a rough time to be holding an awards ceremony, what with all of the death and misery and inability to safely dine at a Chipotle or Steak ‘n Shake. But, unfortunate as it was, 2020 did happen, albeit a little less so than previous years: Shareholder activism was down by 10% in that awful 12 months, and by one measure successful activism declined by 16%.

Still, it wouldn’t be in keeping with the general attitude of activism’s glory days to just throw up our hands and say, “Forget it! No one gets the coveted Boonie this year.” Here are this year’s nominees:

While Jes Staley probably thinks he deserves the award every year, Sherborne Investors Management’s Edward Bramson called off the dogs early in the pandemic in his battle with Barclays, forgoing the hardware.

Perhaps, instead, the golden Pickens should go in solidarity to the hedge funds bullied by the Japanese government, but this is an award for making money, not some goddamned charity, so no.

The Church of England made its case, but it was, as befits the institution, weak tea. Pentwater Capital Management made the right noises and took advantage of a rival’s difficulties. Dan Loeb did well in his battle with Sony, but it was due to it ignoring him, while launching a friendly new exchange with Disney. And, of course, Bill Ackman made a hell of a lot of money.

Then, there are the perennial contenders. Carl Icahn (who would have had this award named for him had he predeceased T. Boone Pickens) has had quite a coronavirus, making provisions for future generations of activists and even taking a victory lap for one of the greatest investment trolls of all time, although he didn’t quite manage a perfect year. And Paul Singer, as ever, kept busy, buying toilet paper, tsk-tsking Twitter, paying French fines, creating unforced errors by enemies, backing lawsuits and single-handedly inspiring major changes to the way sovereign debt is dealt with.

And he came close! But this time, the Boonie goes to Starboard Value’s Jeff Smith.

Starboard Value was Insightia’s most influential hedge fund activist last year, beating out Elliott Management.

2020’s Top Hedge Fund Activist Kept Making Demands Even as the Pandemic Raged [II]

Related

Icahn Miami
Hedge Funds

Coronavirus Keeps Killing Things Carl Icahn Doesn’t Like

First Occidental’s intransigence, now malls and a meddlesome SEC proposal.

stubhub
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer, Jeff Smith Think Carl Icahn Was On To Something

There’s more to pare from eBay’s tree.

(Getty Images for Yahoo Finance)
Banks

Not-So-Local Man Decides Not To Add Jes Staley To Unemployment Rolls For Now

But Edward Bramson would love to see a long-dated pink slip with the Barclays CEO’s name on it.

paul singer
Hedge Funds

Does Anyone Running Hyundai Want To Go To Jail?

If so, Paul Singer would be happy to help.

Hot rod Bill Ackman.
Hedge Funds

Look Who’s The 391st Richest Person In America

He’s not as rich as Carl Icahn yet, but Bill Ackman will almost certainly outlive him.

singer-apocalypse
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer Wasting No Time Turning Fresh $5B Into Someone Else’s Pain

Would Gigamon's management like to explain their company's recent troubles, or just quit before Paul Singer fires them?

jackdorsey2
Hedge Funds

Silver Lake Pays $1 Billion To Save Jack Dorsey, For Some Reason

Paul Singer’s bloodlust is temporarily sated by a $2 billion buyback.

singer-apocalypse
Hedge Funds

Battle Of The Old Cranky Titans

Is Paul Singer vs. Rupert Murdoch on the cards for our viewing pleasure (Sky TV exclusive!)?