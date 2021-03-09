Christian Louboutin Finds His Price

Christian Louboutin Finds His Price

And an Italian dynasty heads to France.
Italy’s billionaire Agnelli family has a taste for the finer things in life.

Much of the family fortune comes from ancestor Giovanni Agnelli, who founded Fiat in the late 19th century. The family has since upgraded to a large stake in Ferrari.

Yesterday the family’s holding company, Exor, announced an expansion in the luxury space with a deal to acquire a stake in shoemaker Christian Louboutin.

In The Red
The family will invest €541 million for a 24% stake in the French brand, whose signature product is a stiletto with red-lacquered bottoms worn by royals and celebrities.

The deal values the 30-year-old Parisian brand, named after its eponymous designer and co-founder, at a total of €2.3 billion.

The Industrial Logic: The family has flagged luxury goods and technology as two key areas of growth. Last December Exor acquired a stake in Chinese luxury lifestyle label Shang Xia, which is co-owned by France’s Hermès.

And the deal marks a significant transition for Christian Louboutin:

  • The company has rebuffed many buyout offers in the past, including from LVMH, the largest luxury group by revenue.
  • Referring to a sale, Louboutin once said, “You can never say forever, but it’s been 27 years and for me it’s an important thing to be free.”

€541 million apparently did the trick, and Louboutin said yesterday he found “the partner with whom we would associate should respect our values, be open-minded and should have an ambitious, young dynamism.”

Luxury Recap
Louboutin has reportedly fared relatively well during the pandemic because of its strong e-commerce platform.

Still, the transaction comes after a challenging year for the luxury sector. Global luxury goods sales were set to contract 22% to €217 billion last year, and are expected to take three years to recover.

The Takeaway: For Exor, the sector looks poised for a rebound. As LVMH founder Bernard Arnault once said, “Luxury goods are the only area in which it is possible to make luxury margins.”

