CBS Paid A Pretty Penny For The Royal Exclusive

CBS Paid A Pretty Penny For The Royal Exclusive

Here’s how Oprah’s production company ran off with.
Author:
Publish date:

Office of the Governor-General

This story is brought to you by The Daily Upside. For more crisp and insightful content, you can sign up for the free Daily Upside newsletter here.

Last night Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spilled the tea on why they fled Buckingham Palace for California.

In order to snag exclusive rights to the Oprah-led interview, CBS paid Lady O’s production company, Harpo Productions, between $7 million and $9 million. Talk about a princely sum.

Watching The Throne

Last year the prince and Ms. Markle stepped down from the throne and relinquished their duties as senior royals. As a result, the power couple no longer receives a stipend from Harry’s father, Prince Charles, or funds from the U.K. taxpayers.

But with a premium lifestyle and not-so-humble abode to pay for, the couple has been hustling to bring in income:

  • Last year they inked a Netflix production deal worth a reported $100 million.
  • The couple also attempted to trademark the brand “Sussex Royal,” but were stonewalled by British officials.

For its part, CBS was going to try to make a pound sterling or two. CBS was asking $325,000 for a 30-second ad on yesterday's interview, roughly double the cost of other primetime Sunday events.

The Takeaway: A spokesperson for the couple told the WSJ the royals didn’t receive any share of the Harpo licensing fee.

Related

rubiks cube
The Daily Upside

The Rubik’s Cube Is About To Hit The Big Screen

Step aside, Beth Harmon.

Ineffective way of determining preferences. By Taro the Shiba Inu [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
The Daily Upside

Netflix Faces Stiff Swedish Competition

Good streaming services copy, great streamers steal.

gamestop
The Daily Upside

WallStreetBets Is Coming To A Screen Near You

Hollywood never lets a good tale go untold.

celebrity apex
The Daily Upside

Royal Caribbean Won’t Go Down Without A Fight

And Carnival has a bold plan for 2022.

nyc marathon
The Daily Upside

What It’ll Be Like Running The NYC Marathon This Year

Shocker, it’s good news for a tech company

Wait! We take it back! Getty Images
The Daily Upside

Europe Is Socially Distancing From The U.K.

Here’s what to know.

balmuda toaster
The Daily Upside

Japanese Investors Are Asking To Get Burned

Here’s the story of one founder who was brought to tears by toasted bread.

bodega cat
The Daily Upside

The Bodega Gets A Makeover

To the tune of $42 million.