What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

We don’t know if you’ve heard, but Texas’ electrical power grid is a little bit fragile these days. That seems like a delicate moment to have a guy whose cutting-edge technologies have an unintended tendency to burst into flames to plug one of those technologies into it, but what do we know?

A Tesla subsidiary registered as Gambit Energy Storage LLC is quietly building a more than 100 megawatt energy storage project in Angleton, Texas, a town roughly 40 miles south of Houston…. The battery-storage system being built by Tesla’s Gambit subsidiary is registered with Ercot and sits adjacent to a Texas-New Mexico Power substation. Warren Lasher, senior director of system planning at Ercot, said the project has a proposed commercial operation date of June 1…. People on the construction site appear to have instructions to avoid drawing attention or answering questions from passersby. A photographer who attempted to observe from the front gate was told by a worker that it was a “secretive project.” White sheets obscured what appeared to be Tesla’s modular Megapacks.

Cool, cool: We’re sure there’s nothing to worry about. After all, winter’s almost over, and do people in Texas—real pioneer spirits—really need air conditioning or food refrigeration, when you think of it? I mean, I need it, but I'm not made of hardy enough stuff to live Deep in the Heart.

