Uh Oh

Uh Oh

It’s a rocky start at the SEC for Gary Gensler.
Author:
Publish date:
It’s a rocky start at the SEC for Gary Gensler.

We occasionally mused, during the three months between Gary Gensler choosing himself to be the next Securities and Exchange Commission chair and the Senate begrudgingly acquiescing to that choice, whether he’d have anything to do once he arrived at 100 F Street NE. After all, Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee & co. were keeping pretty busy in the interim on things Gensler would presumably have done upon his confirmation.

Well, here’s one thing neither we nor, we imagine, he thought he’d have to spend so much time on: Finding directors of enforcement.

The new enforcement chief for the Securities and Exchange Commission resigned after just a few days on the job…. Alex Oh, a former partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, will be succeeded on an acting basis by Melissa Hodgman, the SEC said.

While Gensler’s nomination to lead the SEC was wildly cheered by the left in spite of his pedigree, they didn’t give him much benefit of the doubt when it came to his first move in the job, hiring a corporate lawyer for arguably the agency’s most important job. But, as with failed Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden, it wasn’t progressive ire that did in Oh, but something much grosser.

Ms. Oh decided to resign after U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, in an order issued Monday, questioned her conduct during a deposition in a lawsuit filed against Exxon Mobil…. The deposition involved an Exxon lawyer based in Asia, who relied on a “script” to answer questions in an unresponsive fashion, the plaintiffs alleged. The conduct “impeded, delayed and frustrated” the ability of plaintiffs’ lawyers to ask questions, they said…. The judge also ordered Ms. Oh to explain why she shouldn’t face sanctions for her conduct during the deposition.

Oh, yea, and it gets worse.

Oh was part of a legal team defending ExxonMobil in a lawsuit seeking to hold the company liable for murder and torture by the Indonesian military during civil unrest between 1999 and 2001.

Better luck next time, Gary.

New SEC Enforcement Director Alex Oh Resigns, Agency Says [WSJ]
SEC enforcement chief resigns over role in Indonesian torture case [Politico]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

(Getty Images)
News

SEC Making Sure Gary Gensler Will Feel Right At Home

You can authorize and investigation and you can authorize an investigation and you and you and you, too!

gensler
News

Maybe Having A Crypto Expert At SEC’s Helm Isn’t So Great For Crypto Company Being Sued By SEC

Gary Gensler knows what a cryptocurrency is when he sees it, and XRP may be right in his blind spot.

preet
News

Awwww Hell Yeah It’s On

Can Gary Gensler and Preet Bharara run the SEC together?

gensler
News

Will There Be Anything Left For Gary Gensler To Do At The SEC?

Interim chief Allison Herren Lee keeps taking things off his plate.

By US government [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Wall Street May Not Have Biden’s Ear, But Two Guys Who Hate It Do

Gary Gensler and Ted Kaufman are not the kind of people big finance want to see in positions of influence.

gensler
News

Gary Gensler Hires Gary Gensler For Job Gary Gensler’s Been Waiting Seven Years For

Looking for comment letters on undoing everything Jay Clayton did over the last four.

gensler
News

Coinbase Listing The Last Crypto Milestone Gary Gensler Won’t Get To Weigh In On

Yesterday marks the divide between the cryptopast and the cryptofuture, possibly in more ways than one.

(Getty Images)
News

Have You Heard Of The Penny Stock Companies That Are Gonna Save Us?

The SEC has, too, and now you can’t trade them anymore.