Goodnight, Sweet Ponzi Prince

For perhaps the first time in his life, Bernie Madoff was telling the truth: He really was dying.

Bernard Madoff, the infamous architect of an epic securities swindle that burned thousands of investors, outfoxed regulators and earned him a 150-year prison term, died in a federal prison early Wednesday. He was 82…. Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court papers to try to get him released from prison in the coronavirus pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage renal disease and other chronic medical conditions. The request was denied….

His death was due to natural causes, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.