Seems ‘Insider Trader’ Was A Bit Too Harsh A Description For Two Hedge Fund Managers

Seems ‘Insider Trader’ Was A Bit Too Harsh A Description For Two Hedge Fund Managers

You know, when prosecutors really look at it.
Author:
Publish date:
You know, when prosecutors really look at it.

If Geoffrey Berman is remembered at all, it will no doubt be for heroically preventing one of President Trump’s golfing buddies from going home six months early. (Things seem to have worked out OK for Jay Clayton all the same.) This is for the best, as his actually stewardship of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is looking worse with each passing day.

In a brief filed on Friday, prosecutors wrote that under the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last year in U.S. v. Kelley, information from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) could not be considered property under the fraud and conversion statutes, and urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the defendants' convictions on eight counts of fraud and misappropriating government property.

If the court agrees, it would undo most of a jury's 2018 guilty verdicts against Theodore Huber and Robert Olan, the two former Deerfield Management partners, and David Blaszczak, the founder of political consulting firm Precipio Health Strategies.

Seems there is still something to be gained from the endless argument about what insider trading is, at least if you have been or are in danger of being convicted of it.

Feds urge reversal of former hedge fund partners’ convictions [Westlaw Today]

Related

Quit hiding behind the bench. By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Lazy Supreme Court Wants Insider Trading Verdict Overturned, Just By Someone Else

And would you all please cool it about the SEC’s home-team judges, for heaven’s sake?

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Appeals Court Raises Convicted Hedge Fund Managers’ Hopes For The Supreme Court To Brutally Dash

Yup, we’re still talking about whether insider trading exists.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

People Still Arguing Over What Is, Isn’t Insider Trading

As they shall do until the end of time.

berman
Hedge Funds

Geoffrey Berman Sure Was Bad At Turning Over Exculpatory Evidence

Luckily for (at least) one convicted hedge fund fraudster.

By United States Department of Justice (http://www.justice.gov/usao/nys/meetattorney.html) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Prosecutors Have Been Using The Wrong Insider Trading Law All This Time

If Preet Bharara had known about Title 18, he’d probably be president by now or something.

coronavirus
Hedge Funds

Pharma Accused Of Taking Break From COVID Vaccine Work To Give Former Hedge Fund Owner An Opportunity To Do A Little Insider Trading

That pause in selling Vaxart shares and increase in ownership ceiling sure was fortuitously timed for Armistice Capital, no?

Quit hiding behind the bench. By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Shorthanded Supreme Court Just Not Up To Figuring Out Exactly What Insider Trading Means Right Now

Everybody can go home.

Hedge Funds

Who Wants A Piece Of A Hedge Fund Being Investigated For Insider Trading?

Visium Asset Management is fielding offers!