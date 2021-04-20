Ex-Goldman Analyst Made His Own Bonus

Ex-Goldman Analyst Made His Own Bonus

Unfortunately for Brian Maguire, it was also his last.
Author:
Publish date:
Unfortunately for Brian Maguire, it was also his last.

One-hundred-plus-hour workweeks are hard under any circumstances. Top it off with a lack of appreciation bordering on contempt from your boss’ boss' boss' bosses for you and what you do in spite of that, and it’s no wonder that Goldman Sachs has become a hotbed of small-scale insider-trading. And that’s before word started trickling down that those driving the bonanza enjoyed by the big banks wouldn’t get to share in the billions, for appearance’s sake.

Well, one Houston-based Goldman analyst allegedly looked at all of the above and decided to make his own bones. Unfortunately for Brian Maguire, he miscalculated on two accounts: First, unlike some others, Goldman did boost its I-banking bonuses pretty significantly (albeit not as significantly as the I-bank boosted—and continues to boost—Goldman). Second, he vastly overestimated his ability to not get caught.

Brian Maguire, formerly an analyst at Goldman, bought shares in two different companies—once last April and once last June—after finding out through internal emails that another analyst was upgrading his recommendation on those firms to “buy” from “neutral,” Finra said…. Finra, Wall Street’s regulatory organization, also said that Mr. Maguire traded securities of issuers that he covered and sold issuers’ securities when he rated them as a “buy” in his research. He also wrote research reports and didn’t disclose that a household member had a financial interest in the issuers’ securities, which is against Finra regulations, the regulator said.

Mr. Maguire also lied to the regulator regarding his trading during testimony, Finra said.

Goldman fired Mr. Maguire in November of last year…. In settling the matter, Mr. Maguire didn’t admit or deny the charges, the regulator said. He did allow Finra to enter its findings, it said.

Regulator Bars Former Goldman Analyst for Insider Trading [WSJ]

Related

goldman sachs london
Banks

Goldman May Not Be Paying Its Conflict Of Interest Reviewers Enough

Because at least one of them allegedly found a bank-embarrassing way to make a hundred thousand extra pounds.

glasses
Banks

Goldman Insider-Trader To Give Up $24K From Sunglasses Case, $236K More

There’ll be far fewer trips to B-Dubs for Bryan Cohen going forward.

Goldman Sachs Balds 2
Banks

(Taking Back) Bonus(es) Watch: Current, Former Goldman Sachs CEOs

$5.1 billion in fines demands a $174 million decrease in the comfort of millionaires.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Banks

Goldman Said Sorry, Doesn’t Think It Should Have To Also Say ‘Guilty’

Also, isn’t a $2 billion fine for ripping a country off of $6.5 billion sort of excessive, when you think about it, Attorney General Barr?

Shouldn't even be looking at this logo.
Banks

Banker No Longer Allowed To Be A Banker Quits Job At Bank

Andrea Vella is super excited about the next stage of his career, which almost certainly will not involve travel to Malaysia.

(Cleveland Browns)
News

NFL Player Accused Of Insider Trading Obviously A Member Of The Browns

Jimmy Haslam knows a kindred spirit when he sees one.

forest
News

Pops And Popsy Search For Truffles In The Forest: An Insider-Trading Story

Told in four (and counting?) indictments.

(Getty Images)
Banks

Goldman Gets SEC Pat On Back For Asking Simple Question: ‘Who Are These F**kers?’

If only it had been so diligent on the Malaysian matter.