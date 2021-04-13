Goldman Betting $75 Million On Dealbreaker Ads

Goldman Betting $75 Million On Dealbreaker Ads

We welcome our new contextual advertising overlords.
Buried throughout Goldman Sachs’ balance sheet are all sorts of fun little surprises. A full accounting thereof would certainly be interesting, but perhaps not entirely edifying: After all, Goldman winds up with stakes in things for all sorts of reasons, not all of which bear insight into the direction the bank is going or where it believes things in general are going.

That being said, the folks at Goldman Sachs do not seem overly bullish on the long-term viability of, say, Facebook’s current business model and strategy.

GumGum Inc., an advertising technology company that provides tools to analyze and place ads based on content across desktop, mobile and internet-connected TV platforms, has raised $75 million in new funding from Goldman Sachs Growth….. Government regulations and new privacy rules instituted by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google will limit the ability of advertisers, publishers and tech companies to track users and target ads based on identifiable data….

As part of the investment, Holger Staude, managing director of Goldman Sachs Growth, will join GumGum’s board of directors.

GumGum Raises $75 Million From Goldman Sachs [WSJ]

