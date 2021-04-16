David Einhorn Makes It Through Quarterly Letter About ‘Breaking Markets’ Without Mentioning SPACs

The stock market is setting new records a couple of times a week and people are throwing money at literally anything, and still David Einhorn managed to lose money in the first quarter, without—as far as we know—even shorting a meme stock. Understandably, then, he’s a bit cranky, and has some choice words about the whole situation and the old adversary reveling in it.

“For the most part, there is no cop on the beat,” Einhorn wrote. “It’s as if there are no financial fraud prosecutors; companies and managements that are emboldened enough to engage in malfeasance have little to fear….”

“From a traditional perspective, the market is fractured and possibly in the process of breaking completely,” he wrote in the letter. “Many who would never support defunding the police have supported — and for all intents and purposes have succeeded — in almost completely defanging, if not defunding, the regulators. For the most part, quasi-anarchy appears to rule in markets.”

As an example of how regulators are allowing small investors to be harmed, Einhorn highlighted Hometown International, a microstock that he said owned a single shop in rural New Jersey, but was valued at $113m as of February 8 — despite sales of only $13,976 last year. “The pastrami must be amazing,” he joked….

In his quarterly letter, Einhorn once again hit out at Tesla’s founder Musk, this time for pouring “jet fuel” on the flames of the GameStop saga. He argued that comments at critical juncture from Musk and Palihapitiya — the latter an investor in a rival of the Robinhood brokerage at the centre of the saga — “further destabilised the situation”.

Nonetheless, Einhorn doubted that any regulators would take action over the affair. “If regulators wanted Elon Musk to stop manipulating stocks, they should have done so with more than a light slap on the wrist when they accused him of manipulating Tesla’s shares in 2018,” he said. “The laws don’t apply to him and he can do whatever he wants.”