Melvin Capital Needs No Historic Short Squeeze To Lose A Bunch Of Money

The average hedge fund just enjoyed its best start to a year in more than 20, rising 6.1% in the first quarter. Not only is that its best quarterly return since the turn of the century, it even managed what feels like a rarer feat: Beating the broader markets by nipping the S&P 500, which managed only a 5.8% Q1.

Of course, that’s just the notional and ultimately imaginary average hedge fund. Other real-world hedge funds had a rather different experience, like this one we all remember so well from the first quarter.

Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy, lost 49% on its investments during the first three months of 2021, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday. The fund, founded by Gabe Plotkin, lost 7% in March, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity…. Melvin Capital ended January with a 53% loss on its investments in January, the person said.

So, are those who brought Plotkin & co. so low feeling magnanimous in victory? Well, as you might expect, not quite.

“51% to go!” posted one user on r/WallStreetBets in response to Melvin’s reported losses.

Meanwhile, another hedge fund that failed to manage even average performance for the first quarter won’t be seeing another.

Harvard-backed TPRV Capital is shutting down its hedge fund after investors pulled their cash…. TPRV’s fund lost 2.8% in 2020, and was about flat in the first two months of this year…. The firm is considering its next steps, which could include raising capital or joining a larger platform firm, Toscani said.

Dan Loeb, however, is here to balance things out, having beaten the average hedge fund with an 11% gain in the first three months of 2021. And while he doesn’t think much of the degenerates who kneecapped Melvin, the two share at least one interest.

