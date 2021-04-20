Shockingly, Guy Behind $100 Million South Jersey Deli Has A Shady Past

Shockingly, Guy Behind $100 Million South Jersey Deli Has A Shady Past

Also, it’s not a $100 million deli. It’s a $1.9 billion deli.
Author:
Publish date:

Google Street View

Also, it’s not a $100 million deli. It’s a $1.9 billion deli.

So you’ve probably heard of the deli across the river from Philadelphia International Airport that sells about $18,000 a year worth of sandwiches and the like (except when it doesn’t) and which is nonetheless worth about $100 million. This, of course, raises a number of questions, although the main one seems to be, “What the hell are you talking about? How can that be?”

Another question that seems worth asking is, “Why the hell does a South Jersey deli with a gravel parking lot alongside a freight rail line sharing a building with something called the ‘New Jerseys Got Talent School Of Performing Arts’ have 7.8 million publicly-traded shares, a Nevada incorporation, a Hong Kong-based chairman, and shadowy shareholders in that city and Macau in the first place?” Well, it seems sensible to try to answer that question by looking to the top, and, dear reader, you will probably not be at all surprised by what you find there.

A key investor in the mysterious $100 million company that owns only a tiny New Jersey deli has a history of legal woes and ties to several people who have criminal convictions or have been sanctioned by regulators…. [Peter] Coker Sr. has himself been sued for allegedly hiding money from creditors and business-related fraud…. His partner in Tryon Capital, Peter Reichard, in 2011 entered a plea in a criminal case that led to his conviction for a scheme to illegally contribute thousands of dollars to the successful 2008 campaign of Bev Perdue, a Democrat who was elected that year as North Carolina’s first female governor.

Not that the allegations are all business-related.

In August 1992, the then-49-year-old Coker Sr. was arrested in Allentown and charged “with prostitution and other offenses after he allegedly exposed himself to three girls as he drove around Central School….” Coker Sr. drove up to two sisters, ages 14 and 10, and their 15-year-old cousin as they sat on their porch near an elementary school, and “called them over to the car and tried to proposition them.”

There’s so very much more in that CNBC report, but now seems as good a time as ever to note that Coker Sr., his son and their partners do not control a $100 million deli. As old friend Matt Levine points out, they control a nearly $2 billion deli, which you should probably consider before loading up on HWIN shares over-the-counter.

The simple valuation math is that Hometown is worth $13.01 (yesterday’s closing price) times 7.8 million (the number of shares outstanding), or about $101 million. But ordinarily companies are valued based on their fully diluted equity value, taking into account stock options and warrants. Here, there are 7.8 million shares, but also an absurd 155.9 million warrants. That represents a fully diluted equity value of almost $1.9 billion…. As far as I can tell, the warrants do not trade with the stock. The result is that if an insider of Hometown sells you his stock, he keeps warrants to buy 20 times as much stock at way-below-market prices.

Key investor in $100 million NJ deli has a history of legal problems, ties to criminals [CNBC]
Actually It’s a $2 Billion Deli [Matt/Bloomberg]

Related

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Seriously, Just Google The Guy Offering You 40,000% Returns

Chances are, he’s done it before—and those people didn’t get their $1 million a week, either.

paveldurov
News

Who Could Have Guessed That A Secret Messaging App’s Cryptocurrency Might Be A Bad Idea?

Not the people who invested $1.7 billion in it, that’s for sure.

(Getty Images)
News

Federal Court Revives Long-Form Financial Performance Art Of Masa Son

He gets to sell Sprint and its $40 billion in debt and lives to do something else bizarre.

By MichaelGG at English Wikipedia [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

If You Want Some Insider Intel From A Client, Get Him Liquored Up

In vino, veritas...and also stock tips. Really illegal stock tips.

upsstore
News

UPS Store Clerks Will Notarize Anything: Ponzi Scheme Edition

Try your hand at making $100 million on bogus timber deeds before going to prison for a hair under 20 years.

car dealer
Private Equity

Maybe It Wasn’t Such A Great Idea To Fire A Guy Who Knew About The Ponzi Payments You Were (Allegedly) Making

Because in addition to “unemployed,” he can also now call himself “whistleblower.”

Enjoy!! By The original uploader was Hephaestos at English Wikipedia (Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons.) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

SEC To Offer Whistleblowers A Shiny Nickel

It’s also considering a proposal to give $100 gift cards to those who keep their mouths shut and the regulator’s afternoons free.

GE penny
News

GE’s Feel-Good Accounting, Which Invented 6.2 Billion Fake Dollars, Costs Company 200 Million Real Ones

And it goes without saying that $200 million is hard to come by at the General these days.