Steve Cohen’s Mets Sign All-Star To Three-Quarters-Of-A-Billion-Dollar Deal, Are Still The Mets

Today is not Opening Day for one of the local nine. Tomorrow, either.

This is not an April Fool’s joke.

The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday…. The Mets were widely expected to sign Lindor to a long-term extension after acquiring the four-time All-Star in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Indians this offseason…. Lindor, 27, had stated that he would "go to free agency" if he didn't have a deal in place by Opening Day, saying he did not want to negotiate during the season.

That’s right, Mets fans: The Steve Cohen era has officially arrived with the third-largest contract in baseball history. Happy Opening Day! And that’s not the only way the Mets are turning the page on their illustrious history of being unable to get out of their own way.

Jamie Gorelick, co-chair of the crisis management and strategic response group at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr in Washington, is teaming up with partner Brenda Lee, vice chair of the law firm’s anti-discrimination practice, to handle an internal review of workplace culture for the Mets. The two lawyers, whose hire by the Mets was confirmed by two sources with knowledge of the matter, will probe allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination that mostly took place under the franchise’s previous ownership…. The Mets fired general manager Jared Porter, who had only been hired by the team in December, following a report that he had sent explicit and unsolicited messages to a female reporter in 2016. The Mets also parted ways in January with hitting coordinator Brian Ellis amid claims that he had inappropriate interactions with three women, similar allegations of which surfaced involving former manager Mickey Callaway.

Before the rest of the league gets too worried about the new juggernaut in Flushing, however, Opening Day provided a timely reminder that these are still, for now, the Mets, and also that this is not Opening Day for them as a result.

The Mets’ season-opening game against the Washington Nationals was postponed on Thursday due to at least one positive coronavirus test among the Nationals players and because several other players were determined to have been close contacts with the individual who tested positive, which requires them to be isolated as well. M.L.B. issued a statement Thursday saying that the game was postponed “because of ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization. Out of an abundance of caution, the game will not be made up on Friday.”

Looks like the Big Guy could have taken an extra couple of days to drive a harder bargain with Lindor.

