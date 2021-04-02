Opening Bell: 4.2.21

Coinbase to list; Hertz worth more than Hertz thinks; an immaterial currency en route to an unreachable planet; and more things that only sound like April Fools jokes!

Coinbase direct listing set for April 14 after SEC approval [CNBC]

Coinbase will be the Nasdaq’s first major direct listing…. The SEC’s green light marks a milestone for cryptocurrency advocates, who have piled into blockchain-related assets like bitcoin. Only recently have many traditional banks and institutional investors embraced cryptocurrency, previously deemed too speculative and volatile….

Coinbase listed potential price declines in bitcoin as one of its risk factors in its prospectus.

U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March, as vaccinations spur return to normal [NBC News]

The hiring and employment data, released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, firmly beat economists' predictions of 675,000 positions added…. The economy would need to add around 950,000 jobs a month for the next 10 months to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Investors are betting the S&P 500 reaching 4,000 is just the beginning [Axios]

The S&P 500 closed over 4,000 on Thursday for the first time, having nearly doubled its coronavirus pandemic low of 2,192 in just over a year…. Data from the Investment Company Institute show equity funds have seen net inflows for the past four weeks in a row and in six of the past seven weeks, including the two highest weeks of inflows to stock funds on record.

Hedge Funds Say Hertz Stock Has Value [WSJ]

Hertz stockholders including Glenview Capital Management LLC and Discovery Capital Management have formed a shareholder committee in the chapter 11 case and hope to fashion a restructuring that will lift Hertz out of bankruptcy…. The group he represents is more optimistic than Hertz itself, which has put forth a chapter 11 proposal that would wipe out stockholders.

Twitter to nominate Elliott's Cohn for re-election as board member [Reuters]

The social media company is consulting with Cohn to identify a new independent director to replace him, it said in a regulatory filing, adding that Cohn will resign once a new director was appointed…. Last year in March, Twitter reached an agreement with Elliott to add three new directors for letting Jack Dorsey stay as chief executive officer….

DOGE Jumps After Tesla’s Musk Promises ‘Literal’ Moonshot [CoinDesk]

“SpaceX is going to put a literal dogecoin on the literal moon,” Musk tweeted at around 10:25 UTC (6:25 a.m. ET) today. Musk’s tweet did not explain how this seemingly impossible feat would be accomplished, as by definition digital currencies have no physical structures and therefore aren’t literal anythings. Perhaps the tweet being sent on April Fool’s may have had something to do with it./April Fool’s Day joke or not, the tweet by the noted DOGE whisperer sent the cryptocurrency bounding from roughly $0.053 to $0.070….