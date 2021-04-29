Steve Cohen Invites Staff To Enjoy A Little Sunshine After Their Next Violent Dressing Down

“Sunny” is not a term one would probably use to describe Steve Cohen’s disposition. But even he cannot resist the siren call of the Sunshine State.

Point72 Asset Management, a hedge fund founded by billionaire Steven A. Cohen, is moving into 9,000 square feet of space at Nuveen Real Estate’s 701 Brickell in Miami.

That’s right: Two of Point72’s 14 offices will be in Florida (to say nothing of Cohen's other office in Port St. Lucie), although 9,000 square feet isn’t quite an Icahn-level vote of confidence. Also unlike Icahn, Cohen’s not going to make anyone move to America’s worst state to stay on the payroll. And let’s say sun and humidity and regularly having to board up your windows in advance of an oncoming destructive storm aren’t for you. Well, P72’s got just the place.

Hedge fund Point72 is hiring technologists, but if you were hoping for a development job at the fund that was previously Steve Cohen's family office in Stamford Connecticut, you might be out of look. Most of Point72's current technology recruitment is for its new office in Warsaw, Poland…. Of 42 global technology jobs advertised by Point72 currently, 30 are in Warsaw; 11 are in New York or Stamford; one is in Hong Kong or Singapore.

