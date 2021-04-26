Robinhood Gets Some Good News Vis-à-Vis Getting Sued

Robinhood Gets Some Good News Vis-à-Vis Getting Sued

TD Ameritrade can’t be hit with a class-action over payment for order flow, so the little app that sometimes couldn’t probably can’t, either.
Author:
Publish date:
TD Ameritrade can’t be hit with a class-action over payment for order flow, so the little app that sometimes couldn’t probably can’t, either.

When online trading platforms such as Robinhood and TD Ameritrade restricted or outright barred trading in meme stocks at the height of l’affaire GameStop in January, users were pissed, and plaintiffs’ lawyers were delighted. Alas, their dreams of making those companies pay for allegedly being in cahoots with Citadel or the hedge funds or whatever just took a bit of a hit.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Friday rejected a proposed class-action lawsuit from investors who accused the brokerage of securities fraud…. In Friday’s opinion, the judges didn’t weigh in on the substance of the plaintiffs’ fraud allegations. Instead, they found it would be too difficult to determine which investors had been harmed by TD Ameritrade’s order-routing practices.

“Too difficult” because the plaintiff’s proffered approach to determining who got screwed and how badly by TD Ameritrade’s practice—along with just about everyone else—of accepting payment for order flow from high-speed traders, Citadel and the like—using giant, powerful computers—was rejected by the court. Given the sheer number of trades at issue, there is no other feasible option, and thus, no class action. Individual traders who feel sufficiently aggrieved can undertake their own investigation and gather evidence of their own particular alleged screwing and sue, well, individually, if they like.

Since the courts aren’t willing to scare the brokerages into ending payment for order flow, it will fall to Gary Gensler & co. to decide whether to step in and stop the scourge that is free trading for the masses.

TD Ameritrade Wins Legal Battle Over Handling of Investors’ Orders [WSJ]

Related

gamestop 3
News

Robinhood’s GameStop Trading Ban Crashing High-Speed Traders, Court Records System, App’s Reputation

GME is back on Robinhood. But so are the SEC and class-action lawyers.

gamestop 3
Hedge Funds

SEC Monitoring GameStop Frenzy With Eye Towards Doing Nothing

Letting the Redditors have their fun seems to be a bipartisan point of agreement, which is great, because it probably can’t be stopped.

robinhood
News

Sheriff of Boston-ham Wants To String Up Robinhood

This time, though, it’s for taking money from the poor.

robinhood
News

Oh, Is Disclosing The Source Of Half Our Revenue On A Page Called ‘How We Make Money’ A Big Deal?

Because Robinhood’s gotta plead ignorance (and probably a $10 million-plus settlement) on this one.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Degenerates Kicking Hedge Fund They Pushed To The Floor While It’s Down

The hits keep coming for Gabe Plotkin.

robinhood
News

Sheriff Of Boston-ham Comes For Robinhood

Massachusetts has some problems with the Millennial trading-game app.

gamestop 3
News

GameStop, Robinhood Demonstrate Shared Impeccable Timing

Throw in some Coinbase and Cubes and the future of investing has arrived.

gamestop 2
News

This Is A Fun And Maddening Game

The first draft of l’histoire de l’affaire GameStop and it is, uh, muddled.