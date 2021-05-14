‘Billions’-Based Costume Courtroom Drama To Return Long Before ‘Billions’

Shull v. Sorkin is coming back to a courtroom near you (if you live in Manhattan), and to a livestream for everyone else.
It has been exactly 11 months since the last new episode of Showtime’s hedge fund drama “Billions” aired, and it remains unclear when the show’s dwindling number of fans will get to see the last five pandemic-delayed episodes of its fifth season, let alone the promised sixth. If you’re looking for a fix, however, you’re in luck, for the show’s battle with hedge-fund performance coach Denise Shull over just how much she and character Wendy Rhoades are alike (aside from the leather and ball gags) is coming back to court next week, and it will be available to livestream!

Can’t wait that long? Well, you’re in luck once again, because Shull’s people have put together a trailer for Thursday’s thrilling appellate premier, starring “Billions” co-creator and co-defendant Andrew Ross Sorkin and featuring lots of correspondence and other circumstantial evidence that sure do make it seem like there’s a lot more “authenticity” and “real people” than we would have guessed from watching it. At least when it comes to one “real person,” anyway.

Stay tuned!

