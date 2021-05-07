Hedge Fund Won’t Reopen Bitchy Battle With Barclays After Pandemic Ends

COVID-19 has shown Edward Bramson that life’s to short to deal with the likes of Jes Staley.
Author:
Publish date:
COVID-19 has shown Edward Bramson that life’s to short to deal with the likes of Jes Staley.

When the world came to a screeching halt last March, most assumed they’d soon be back in business. More than a year later, many of those temporary cessations have become permanent: Lord & Taylor and Century 21 are gone for good, along with one in 10 U.S. restaurants. The Arclight will not reopen. There will be no more 4 a.m. egg creams at Gem Spa. And Edward Bramson will not renew his long-running battle with Jes Staley and Barclays.

“It is a pity that the opportunity did not arise to join the board of Barclays to assist in a turnaround,” Sherborne said in a statement…. Mr. Bramson’s retreat is a vindication for Mr. Staley, who opposed Mr. Bramson’s vision for a smaller, less risk-taking Barclays that would focus more on its bread-and-butter U.K. lending business. He kept a large investment-banking operation, which proved to be a strong source of profits during the pandemic.

There was little love lost during Bramson’s battle with Barclays, but having chosen to take his money (92% of it, anyway, after the losses incurred) to more hospitable climes, he decided to set aside the sharp words for one.

“Business is not a science and so people of goodwill may, therefore, sometimes differ,” Sherborne said Friday.

And with that, he fucked off back to Connecticut.

Barclays Activist Investor Edward Bramson Sells Entire Stake [WSJ]

