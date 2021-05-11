Deutsche Bank May Have Killed A Whistleblower Program, But It Didn’t Break Any U.S. Laws In The Whole 1MDB Mishegas

Deutsche Bank May Have Killed A Whistleblower Program, But It Didn’t Break Any U.S. Laws In The Whole 1MDB Mishegas

Incredible, we know.
Author:
Publish date:

Nordenfan, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Incredible, we know.

How big a disaster is Deutsche Bank? How unquenchable a raging dumpster fire? How mangled a car crash? How unappetizing a dog’s breakfast? How incredible a Teutonic train wreck? Well, dear reader, Deutsche Bank is a powerful enough black hole that, along with some incredibly stupid legislative drafting, it’s about to consume and destroy the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s entire whistleblower program.

The executive had provided information that helped CFTC and Justice Department investigations that led to roughly $2.5 billion in settlements with Deutsche Bank in 2015, including $800 million with the CFTC. They alleged that the bank manipulated the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, a benchmark interest rate used to set short-term loans for global banks….

Agency leaders have contended there is no mechanism to pay the bank executive and other applicants and keep funding the whistleblower program.

The CFTC pays whistleblowers from money it collects in enforcement penalties. But the agency’s whistleblower fund can be replenished only when it falls below $100 million…. The Dodd Frank Act, enacted in 2010, said whistleblowers could collect between 10% and 30% of penalties or settlements reached with the companies accused of financial misconduct. The $100 million CFTC cap didn’t anticipate that a single award could exceed that amount.

Besides paying awards, the money is used to fund the whistleblower office, which attracts and handles whistleblowers, who are the source of or are helping with about one-third of the agency’s active investigations.

In other words, Deutsche Bank is such an unprecedented catastrophe that no one even 11 years ago could have predicted it would be forced to cough up so much in fines as to bankrupt a critical part of a federal agency. Given that impressive bit of potential collateral damage, you’d presume that whenever a regulatory authority decided to have a look-see, they’d find something wanting. Certainly, the Justice Department expected to do so when it opened its umpteenth probe into the Germans, this time over the sordid and lucrative matter of the 1MBD scandal. But, incredibly, no!

The DOJ sent a letter to notify the German bank that the investigation had been closed, people familiar with the matter said…. The move by the DOJ provides relief as Deutsche Bank was named on Monday as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by 1MDB seeking $1.1 billion in payments from the German lender….

Truly, an astonishing turn of events: Deutsche Bank got involved in a massive international fraud case and managed to not commit a single sanctionable action. Absolutely remarkable. Well done, guys.

Deutsche Bank 1MDB Probe Dropped by U.S. Justice Department [Bloomberg]
CFTC Whistleblower Program in Peril Over Potential $100 Million-Plus Payout [WSJ]

Related

deutsche-bank-logo-eyes
Banks

Today’s Installment Of ‘Bad News At Deutsche Bank’

In fairness, a fine at the end of a U.S. criminal inquiry may actually be the best news the Germans have heard in months.

Deutsche Bank boom
Banks

Deutsche Bank Almost As Good At Preventing Spoofing As At Preventing Money Laundering

That, of course, means another round of fines.

(Getty Images)
News

SEC Turns Previously-Shunned Whistleblower Program Into Handy Economic Stimulus

Jay Clayton & co. have injected $64 million and counting into the economy.

deutsche-bank-logo-eyes
Banks

Libor Payouts Will Never End But On The Bright Side Banks Hardly Notice Them Anymore

We presume at this point that even secretaries at Deutsche Bank are empowered to cut $80 million checks to make people/regulators go away.

deutsche-bank-logo-eyes
Banks

Engine Of Deutsche Bank’s Strong 2020 Probably Rife With Fraud

We know, hard to believe at a firm that’s paid roughly €11ty gazillion in fines the last few years.

trump-deutsche-loan
Banks

Deutsche Bank Makes One Last Deal With Donald Trump

As usual, it’s going to lose money on it.

deutsche-bank-logo-eyes
Banks

Deutsche Bank Fined $13 Million For Scandal It Could Really Use To Pay Future Fines From Other Scandals

Or, you know, to help it stay afloat.

deutsche-bank-logo-eyes
Banks

Deutsche Bank, Citi Accused Of Being Savvy Enough To Form An Australian Banking Cartel

We don’t believe it, either.