Julius Baer Turns Frequent Bribery Beneficiary FIFA Into Bribery Victim

Corruption really is a beautiful game, no?
Author:
Publish date:
Corruption really is a beautiful game, no?

It is hard to elicit any kind of sympathy for FIFA, the spectacularly cruel, corrupt and careless governing body for international soccer. And yet, for the second time in as many months, here we are. But where the 12 biggest teams in Europe managed to outdo FIFA and its regional and national constituents at one of its own games—greed—Julius Baer has done so on another FIFA specialty, bribery, as even bestowed upon it and one of its most open-handed components a term even rarer than “good guy”: victim.

Julius Baer Group AG agreed to pay about $80 million to resolve a criminal charge stemming from a U.S. investigation into bribery involving the world soccer federation FIFA.

A subsidiary of the Swiss bank entered into an agreement with prosecutors to defer a money-laundering conspiracy charge during a virtual hearing before a federal judge in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Thursday….

FIFA and its South American governing body, Conmebol, were victims of the bribery, District Court Judge Pamela Chen said during Thursday’s hearing.

Julius Baer Resolves FIFA-Related Probe by U.S. Prosecutors [WSJ]

