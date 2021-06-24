Got A Startup Starting With The Letter ‘B’?

Today’s your day to dance with the SPAC of your choice.

BLANK CHECKS BOFFO BANKING ON B’S (You’re welcome, New York Post.)

The deal with 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc.—a blank-check company named after the headquarters of Marvel’s Avengers superheroes and founded by investor Adam Rothstein—is expected to close by the end of the year, BuzzFeed said…. BuzzFeed said the combined company would be valued at some $1.5 billion, roughly the same level as in 2015….

Bowlero Corp., an operator of bowling centers that sometimes include full-service bars and arcade games, is in talks to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Isos Acquisition Corp.... Isos is in discussions to raise new equity to support a transaction that’s set to value the combined entity at about $2.6 billion, said the people.

Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by a group of billionaires, is in talks to merge with special purpose acquisition company Far Peak Acquisition Corp.... The blank-check company is discussing a deal that could value Bullish at as much as $12 billion… Bullish was launched in May by Block.one, a blockchain software company backed by billionaire Peter Thiel and hedge fund managers Alan Howard and Louis Bacon.

Not that Thiel needs it.

Over the last 20 years, Thiel has quietly turned his Roth IRA — a humdrum retirement vehicle intended to spur Americans to save for their golden years — into a gargantuan tax-exempt piggy bank, confidential Internal Revenue Service data shows. Using stock deals unavailable to most people, Thiel has taken a retirement account worth less than $2,000 in 1999 and spun it into a $5 billion windfall.

