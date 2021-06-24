Deutsche Bank Thinks There Might Be Something To Criticisms Of Its Compliance Program

Deutsche Bank Thinks There Might Be Something To Criticisms Of Its Compliance Program

After a ten-year Teutonic tempest, it’s coming around.
Author:
Publish date:
After a ten-year Teutonic tempest, it’s coming around.

At points over the difficult decade suffered by Deutsche Bank, some have suggested that the seemingly bottomless pit of legal and regulatory troubles it faced might point to some deeper problem. Sometimes gently, sometimes less so, regulators and other concerned observers, noting the depth and breadth of the things Deutsche Bank does wrong, implied that some soul searching might be in order, at the very least a long, hard look at what appear to any sentient observer to be some very serious systemic problems in terms of internal controls and compliance functions.

Through it all, and in the face of the evidence to the contrary, Deutsche Bank said, “nein,” favoring the “ein paar faule Äpfel” theory once propounded by an arguably equally-systematically challenged bank its former CEO dreamed of running. However, whether in light of recent events or a more considered consideration of its past, Deutsche Bank is coming around to the idea that there might, in fact, be some deeper issues it should consider addressing.

The changes, which go into effect July 1, are part of a shift away from fixing specific compliance shortcomings and toward tackling regulatory challenges in a more holistic and efficient manner, Deutsche Bank Chief Administrative Officer Stefan Simon wrote in the memo…. The changes appear to be an effort to increase the clout of the bank’s anti-financial crimes unit, which is responsible for ensuring compliance with anti-money-laundering and anticorruption laws and economic sanctions, among other regulations, compliance experts say…. To make it more effective at fighting financial crime, the bank will give more attention to several core areas, including risk assessment, controls testing and transaction monitoring, he said.

Deutsche Bank Overhauls Anti-Financial Crime Operations [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

deutsche-bank-logo-eyes
Banks

Disappointed Regulator Outsources More Of Deutsche Bank’s Anti-Money Laundering To KPMG

It’s almost as if five years of stern warnings and meaningful shakes of the head haven’t gotten through yet.

How do you say, "low six-month fix" in emojis? Helar Lukats [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Deutsche Bank Says Traders Can Use WhatsApp Through Other App No One Uses

It’s the perfect Deutsche Bank solution to a problem.

Deutsche Bank boom
Banks

Deutsche Bank Almost As Good At Preventing Spoofing As At Preventing Money Laundering

That, of course, means another round of fines.

Epstein Deutsche
Banks

Deutsche Bank Did Thing, Will Obviously Get Fined For It

Maybe next time listen to those voices asking, “Is it a good idea to do business with a sex offender?”

Sewing Gimp Deutsche
Banks

Deutsche Bank Settles Money Laundering Case For €15M, Unquantifiable Amount Of Bad Publicity

Christian Sewing involuntarily shudders whenever he hears police sirens now.

deutsche-bank-logo-eyes
Banks

Today’s Installment Of ‘Bad News At Deutsche Bank’

In fairness, a fine at the end of a U.S. criminal inquiry may actually be the best news the Germans have heard in months.

Deutsche Bank boom
Banks

National Defense Authorization Act Has Intercontinental Ballistic Legal Missile Pointed Directly At Deutsche Bank

Comply with our subpoenas or, you know, just stop doing any business in the United States.

Epstein Deutsche
Banks

Jeffrey Epstein’s Deutsche Bankers Have Names, And Here They Are

Turns out no one’s born with the moniker “RELATIONSHIP MANAGER-1.”