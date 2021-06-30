Jamie Dimon Too Busy Buying Fintechs To Check In On Fintech He Already Owns

Jamie Dimon Too Busy Buying Fintechs To Check In On Fintech He Already Owns

The SEC, on the other hand…
Author:
Updated:
Original:
The SEC, on the other hand…

Is this bad? It sounds bad.

Neovest… replicated a database containing customer authentication information, including user names and passwords, to one of its most active customers and failed to exercise any supervision over the customer’s use of the database.

I mean, that definitely seems like something that a registered broker-dealer oughtn’t do. Wait, what’s that you say?

The order finds that although Neovest withdrew its broker-dealer registration after it was acquired, it continued to operate the OEMS as an unregistered broker-dealer by, among other things, participating in the order-taking and order-routing process and soliciting customers and destination brokers through the firm’s website and direct outreach at industry conferences and trade shows.

And if you think that the first thing wouldn’t have happened were it not for the second thing, well, the SEC sort of thinks so, too.

Neovest’s failure to register as a broker-dealer deprived its customers of protections associated with registration, including inspections and examinations by the SEC and the requirement to establish policies and procedures to safeguard customer information.

Also, did it say “acquired” there? Pray tell by who? Surely no acquisitive aspiring fintech giant.

Neovest, a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co….

Ah.

SEC Charges Electronic Trading Platform for Operating As An Unregistered Broker-Dealer [press release]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

By World Economic Forum (Flickr: The Global Financial Context: James Dimon) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Do Fintechs Dream Of Digital Dividends?

Jamie Dimon certainly does.

HipsterDimon
Banks

Jamie Dimon Is Not A Luddite

And he’s spending a few hundred million dollars to prove it.

FinTech

Inside Jamie Dimon's Potemkin Village Fintech Bunker

Foosball tables are for closers.

Banks

Brokers (Allegedly) Found Mysterious Line Between Legal And Illegal Lying, (Allegedly) Crossed It

A bunch of guys at Nomura know what we're talking about.

By World Economic Forum (Flickr: The Global Financial Context: James Dimon) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Jamie Dimon Has So Much Extra Cash To Not Spend On Bonuses, Political Donations

The not-46th-president-of-the-United-States made history this week all the same.

(Getty Images)
Banks

Jamie Dimon’s Minions Have Been Keeping Busy

Several hundred of them on projects unrelated to JPMorgan Chase, but you’ve got to admire their gumption and ability to fill out forms.

Getty Images
Banks

UBS Posts Small Q2 Loss, Gets Head Start On Q3 Losses With SEC Fine

The Swiss don’t believe in procrastinating.

citi-horror
Banks

Jamie Dimon Saves Citi From Getting Too Much Attention For Its Strong Q4

JPMorgan sees Citi’s 31% trading boost and 12% RoE and raises it 55% and 15%.