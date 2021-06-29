Opening Bell: 6.29.21

Opening Bell: 6.29.21

Free Facebook; ‘some dysfunctional behavior’ in the Trump administration; speaking of which…; Masa Son euthanizes Pepper; and more!
Author:
Publish date:

Credit: Benoît Prieur - CC-BY-SA

Free Facebook; ‘some dysfunctional behavior’ in the Trump administration; speaking of which…; Masa Son euthanizes Pepper; and more!

The Antitrust Case Against Facebook Crumbles [NYT]
A federal judge yesterday threw out two antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and more than 40 states. The judge, James Boasberg, said the federal suit failed to provide enough facts to back claims that Facebook had a monopoly over “personal social networking.” He said the states had waited too long to bring their case, which centers on deals made in 2012 and 2014…. “The FTC alleges only that Facebook has ‘maintained a dominant share of the U.S. personal social networking market (in excess of 60%)’ since 2011, and ‘no other social network of comparable scale exists in the United States.’ That is it. These allegations — which do not even provide an estimated actual figure or range for Facebook’s market share at any point over the past ten years — ultimately fall short of plausibly establishing that Facebook holds market power.”

Didi flags IPO share price at top of range or above, source says [Reuters via CNBC]
Didi is selling 288 million American Depository Shares (ADS) with a price range of $13 to $14 each.
At the top of the range, the IPO would raise $4.03 billion which would value Didi at $67.2 billion…. The final price of the shares is due to be set at the U.S market close on Tuesday….

Accounting Regulator Had Climate of Fear and Distrust, Report Says [WSJ]
The January report by former SEC Chairman Harvey Pitt…. alleges organizational dysfunction. There were no records documenting the rationale for several staff firings, and confusion about the roles of the PCAOB’s board members has “created some dysfunctional behavior” by them, the report found…. The Pitt report says a “lack of sensitivity” on the part of [fired PCAOB Chairman William] Duhnke, his staff, and the other four board members created a “cultural angst” that led to the whistleblower complaints. The board failed to consider the impact on the staff of firing seven senior officials, and several midtier ones, without warning or explanation, the report finds.
But the report clears Mr. Duhnke, a former senior Republican congressional aide, of any political intent in his efforts to modernize the watchdog.

Trump Organization attorneys given Monday deadline to persuade prosecutors not to file charges against it [WaPo]
People familiar with the probe confirmed to The Washington Post that prosecutors were looking at charging the Trump Organization as an entity, as well as Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, following Weisselberg’s refusal to assist in the investigation.
Fischetti, who took part in the Thursday meeting, said Friday that prosecutors are going forward with a case against the company because Weisselberg wasn’t “cooperating and saying what they want him to say” with respect to whether Trump had personal knowledge about his CFO’s alleged use of cars, apartments and other compensation that prosecutors think may not have been reported properly to tax authorities, according to people with knowledge of the case.

2 Americans Have Apologized To A Tokyo Court For Their Role In Carlos Ghosn's Escape [AP via NPR]
"I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologize for causing difficulties for the judicial process and for the Japanese people. I'm sorry," Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret said, bowing and holding back sobs…. "After more than 400 days in jail, I have had a lot of time to reflect. I take full responsibility and deeply apologize. I am sorry," [Peter Taylor] said.
If convicted of helping a criminal, the Taylors face up to three years in prison.

SoftBank shrinks robotics business, stops Pepper production- sources [Reuters]
Production of the humanoid Pepper, touted as the first robot with "a heart", was stopped last year, according to three sources familiar with the matter and the documents. It would be costly to restart production, two of the sources said…. Pepper was meant to help plug labor shortages but struggled to find a global customer base. Only 27,000 were produced, one of the sources said.

Related

England's Donald Trump: Pro-Leave, obviously.
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 9.8.20

Will the last person to leave Britain please turn out the lights?; Masa Son is Masa Son-ing; the last frontier in cheapening spirituality; and more!

jack ma
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 2.9.21

Degenerates don’t dissuade; Masa Son still Masa Son-ing; Rebekah Mercer not as nice as she initially seems; and more!

(Getty Images)
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 12.10.20

Airbnb exceeds; DoorDash delivers for Masa Son; SAC vet’s non-“side-hustle” SPAC; Clayton’s revenge; and more!

shrinkingmarket
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 10.23.18

Markets spooked; Turkey furious; Caterpillar f#cked; Even Masa Son not going to Riyadh; and more!

ZuckerWolf
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 8.1.18

Facebook getting tough; Fed getting chill; Trump and China getting hot; Stolen shark getting returned; and more!

Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 08.14.12

Barclays Cheaper Than Peers Fuels Breakup Talk (Bloomberg) The break-up discussion will be one of the first issues facing new chairman David Walker, who will succeed Marcus Agius as chairman of Barclays on Nov. 1. Walker said in an interview with the Telegraph newspaper that “my view is that this should continue to be a universal bank,” according to the Aug. 11 article. Agius has also defended the so-called universal banking model, which combines consumer lending with corporate and investment banking. Paul Ryan And What Wall Street Should Know (Dealbook) While Mr. Ryan may appear to be a friend of business, he doesn’t agree with the industry’s biggest talking point these days, the Simpson-Bowles deficit reduction plan. He was a member of the commission and voted it down, arguing that it did not go far enough in overhauling health care entitlements. He later criticized President Obama for not supporting it. That prompted Gene Sperling, director of the National Economic Council under President Obama, to retort on CNN: “Paul Ryan, talking about walking away from a balanced plan like Bowles-Simpson is, I don’t know, somewhere between laughable and a new definition for chutzpah.” Greece Completes Largest Debt Sale In Two Years (WSJ) Give it up for Greece, everyone: "The Greek Public Debt Management Agency said it sold €4.063 billion ($5.01 billion) of 13-week treasury bills at an auction, which included a 30% noncompetitive tranche. The uniform yield was 4.43%. Most of the funds will go to repay €3.1 billion in bonds held by the ECB that mature Aug. 20. That will ensure that the country avoids a default that would make it impossible for Greek banks to continue borrowing from the ECB, on which they currently depend for their survival." Wilbur Ross: Just Let Greece Go, It's Fine (CNBC) "I've been in favor of Greece going out, frankly both from the Greek point of view and the EU point of view," Ross said. "I think there are enough firewalls being built up, particularly now that (European Central Bank chief) Mario Draghi is acting like the lender of last resort, that I don't think it would be that traumatic anymore. Most of the indebtedness of Greece is official debt, no longer private debt, so you don't have the domino problem." Crocs co-founder George Boedecker blames 'girlfriend' Taylor Swift following arrest for drunk driving in Colorado (NYDN) A witness called Boulder authorities early Saturday evening after seeing Crocs co-founder George Boedecker passed out at the wheel of a Porsche with the engine running, according to the Denver Post. Boedecker was busted on suspicion of driving under the influence and is free on $500 bond. When confronted by cops, the 51-year-old Boedecker said that it was actually the 22-year-old Swift who was driving the car, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun and the Denver Post. According to the report, Boedecker said that his "girlfriend" left the vehicle after they got into a fight. When asked who his girlfriend was, Boedecker told the officer she was a "really (expletive) famous" singer, then asked the officer if he knew who Taylor Swift was. When the officer asked Boedecker where Swift was, Boedecker gestured toward a nearby yard, and “said she was in Nashville,” according to the police report. He also described his girlfriend as “bats--- crazy.” Authorities could not find anyone in the area, and Swift is currently dating Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 18-year-old son, Conor. Boedecker reeked of booze and was uncooperative with cops, saying “I’m not doing your f------ maneuvers" when asked to take a sobriety test. When asked for his address, Boedecker replied, "I have 17 (expletive) homes," and also told the cops he would have their badges, according to the police report. Knight $440 Million Loss Sealed By New Rules On Canceling Trades (Bloomberg) Knight, whose market-making unit executes 10 percent of U.S. equity volume, lost $440 million on Aug. 1 and its stock has plunged 73 percent after a computer malfunction bombarded the market with unintended orders that exchanges declined to cancel. A decade ago, the firm suffered almost no consequences in a similar breakdown when officials agreed to void trades after Knight mistakenly sold 1 million of its own shares. Peregrine CEO Is Indicted (WSJ) The chief executive of Peregrine Financial Group Inc. was indicted Monday on 31 charges of lying to government regulators regarding the failed brokerage's operations. Russell Wasendorf Sr. faces a maximum sentence of 155 years' imprisonment on the charges and fines of about $7.75 million, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa. Hedge Funds Have $74 Billion As Europe Fire Sale Delayed (Bloomberg) Apollo Global Management, Oaktree Capital Group, Avenue Capital Group, and Davidson Kempner Capital Management are among U.S. firms that have flocked to Europe, setting up offices and raising funds to benefit from the most severe period of distress in the region. The money raised for distressed-debt funds gives the firms about 100 billion euros to spend on deals including leverage, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Facebook Shares Unlocking (WSJ) An avalanche of privately held Facebook shares could begin hitting the market this week—potentially putting further pressure on the company's stock—as rules expire that have kept some early investors from cashing out. Record 17-foot python caught in Everglades (Herald Tribune) Scientists say they've caught the biggest Burmese python ever recorded in Florida. The python weighed in at 164½ pounds and measured 17 feet, 7 inches long. It was pregnant with 87 eggs. The snakes are native to Southeast Asia but have established a population of tens of thousands in the Everglades, where the latest find was recorded Friday. It was euthanized and is being studied at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

TrumpExImBank
Opening Bell

Opening Bell 7.26.18

Trump tariff talks; Facebook selloff; Free press questions and more!

SonSoftBank
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 11.18.20

Masa Son is ready; Jim Simons less so; Hintze’s helpers; Soros’ sorrows; and more!