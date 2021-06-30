Steve Cohen Thinks Bitcoin Is Dumb, Hiring Head Of Crypto Anyway

Steve Cohen Thinks Bitcoin Is Dumb, Hiring Head Of Crypto Anyway

Don’t dare call it FOMO.
Author:
Publish date:
Don’t dare call it FOMO.

For three-and-a-half years, Steve Cohen has considered the crypto. Consulted experts. Really look hard at it. Tapped it to see if it was hollow. Listened to hear any minute cracking. Pored over it like a Picasso. Sniffed it and swirled it around his mouth like a fine wine. And now he’s ready.

I’m fully converted to crypto. You have to pay to learn; there’s no way around it. You can talk all you want, but you’ve got to get in the game.

And don’t you dare suggest, Randy Quarles, that this is simple FOMO, or that the Big Guy is losing his touch, a day late and a digital dollar short to the party.

I’m not going to miss this. I’ve missed the first part, but I still feel like I’m early. I may look foolish initially, but it accordingly to earn the game. And then, when you’re confident, take it to the next level.

Sure, you’re thinking: I’ve heard this before. How do I know it’s serious this time?

Point72 Asset Management is looking to hire a “head of crypto,” according to two people familiar with the matter.

Oh, just one thing, new guy: Don’t waste the boss’ time with that bitcoin nonsense.

I don’t care about bitcoin. I care more about the technology behind the blockchain and how transformational it is and how disruptive it could be.

Sources: Steve Cohen's Point72 Is Hiring A 'Head of Crypto' [TheStreet]
$22.1 Billion Hedge Fund Point72 Hiring "Head of Crypto" [U.Today]
Hedge Fund Billionaire Steven Cohen Says He's "Fully Converted" to Crypto [U.Today]

Related

By Mike Cauldwell (https://www.casascius.com/photos.aspx) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Not Crypto Enough For Local Luddite

Travis Kling might not understand bitcoins, but he’s sure they’ll be worth more than everything else in the world combined some day.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Ken Griffin Is Triggering Steve Cohen

The Citadel chief is paying through the nose to keep Point72’s talent problem alive and well.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Knew This Whole Comeback Thing Was A Mistake

Now you do, too, although you don’t get 2.75% of $5 billion just for showing up.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Is Back (Relatively Speaking)!

Sure, you could have made 30% in an index fund last year, but you also could have made 13% for 2.75 and 30.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Leave Steve Cohen Alone You Monsters

The Big Guy’s Twitter account was just about the only good thing to come out of 2020 and now you’ve ruined it.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen Takes Gender Discrimination Off List Of Reasons Not To Let Him Buy Mets

Nothing to see here (anymore), Mr. Commissioner.

stevecohen6
Hedge Funds

Selling Steve Cohen

“Yea, about that headline/lawsuit/etc.”

stevecohen6
Hedge Funds

Silicon Valley Steve Cohen Goes Crypto

It was inevitable, you guys.