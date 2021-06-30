Steve Cohen Thinks Bitcoin Is Dumb, Hiring Head Of Crypto Anyway

For three-and-a-half years, Steve Cohen has considered the crypto. Consulted experts. Really look hard at it. Tapped it to see if it was hollow. Listened to hear any minute cracking. Pored over it like a Picasso. Sniffed it and swirled it around his mouth like a fine wine. And now he’s ready.

I’m fully converted to crypto. You have to pay to learn; there’s no way around it. You can talk all you want, but you’ve got to get in the game.

And don’t you dare suggest, Randy Quarles, that this is simple FOMO, or that the Big Guy is losing his touch, a day late and a digital dollar short to the party.

I’m not going to miss this. I’ve missed the first part, but I still feel like I’m early. I may look foolish initially, but it accordingly to earn the game. And then, when you’re confident, take it to the next level.

Sure, you’re thinking: I’ve heard this before. How do I know it’s serious this time?

Point72 Asset Management is looking to hire a “head of crypto,” according to two people familiar with the matter.

Oh, just one thing, new guy: Don’t waste the boss’ time with that bitcoin nonsense.

I don’t care about bitcoin. I care more about the technology behind the blockchain and how transformational it is and how disruptive it could be.

