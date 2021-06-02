SEC: Let’s Just Pretend The Last Four Years Didn’t Happen

SEC: Let’s Just Pretend The Last Four Years Didn’t Happen

Like actual democracy, the Biden administration is in favor of shareholder democracy.
Author:
Publish date:

US government, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Like actual democracy, the Biden administration is in favor of shareholder democracy.

The Securities and Exchange Commission certainly got off to a running start seeking to undo everything that had come to pass under the Trump presidency. In this it was helped enormously by the laziness or incompetence that characterized most members of that administration, including new SEC chief Gary Gensler’s predecessor, Jay Clayton. (Great hire, Apollo! Good thing he doesn't have too much to do.) As for those rules and (de)regulations that were somehow—accidentally, we imagine, and certainly belatedly—properly and lawfully adopted, the new SEC’s got a different strategy: Ignore ’em.

The SEC said “it will not recommend enforcement action” based on the agency’s 2019 guidance for proxy advisers and the 2020 rules, now that the commission “is considering further regulatory action in this area”…. Dennis Kelleher, president of the advocacy group Better Markets, said: “The actions by Trump’s SEC were wrong and likely illegal. Given that the SEC exists to protect investors, not incumbent management, today’s actions properly begin the process to restore investors’ rights and re-empower investors.”

SEC to avoid enforcement of Trump-era proxy adviser rules [FT]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

gensler
News

Gary Gensler Hires Gary Gensler For Job Gary Gensler’s Been Waiting Seven Years For

Looking for comment letters on undoing everything Jay Clayton did over the last four.

(Getty Images)
News

Jay Clayton Really Making Up For Three Years Of Procrastination

Gut shareholder democracy? Check. Put a crimp in whistleblowing? Check.

gensler
News

Will There Be Anything Left For Gary Gensler To Do At The SEC?

Interim chief Allison Herren Lee keeps taking things off his plate.

gensler
News

Coinbase Listing The Last Crypto Milestone Gary Gensler Won’t Get To Weigh In On

Yesterday marks the divide between the cryptopast and the cryptofuture, possibly in more ways than one.

gensler
News

Maybe Having A Crypto Expert At SEC’s Helm Isn’t So Great For Crypto Company Being Sued By SEC

Gary Gensler knows what a cryptocurrency is when he sees it, and XRP may be right in his blind spot.

(Getty Images)
News

SEC Making Sure Gary Gensler Will Feel Right At Home

You can authorize and investigation and you can authorize an investigation and you and you and you, too!

preet
News

Awwww Hell Yeah It’s On

Can Gary Gensler and Preet Bharara run the SEC together?

By US government [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Wall Street May Not Have Biden’s Ear, But Two Guys Who Hate It Do

Gary Gensler and Ted Kaufman are not the kind of people big finance want to see in positions of influence.