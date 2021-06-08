Right-Wing Radio Host Wants To Know Where Florida-Based Hedge Fund Gets Off Imposing Marxist Ideas Like ‘Shareholder Value’ On His State

Right-Wing Radio Host Wants To Know Where Florida-Based Hedge Fund Gets Off Imposing Marxist Ideas Like ‘Shareholder Value’ On His State

What do these West Palm Beach billionaires know about the Sunshine State, anyway?
Author:
Publish date:

State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

What do these West Palm Beach billionaires know about the Sunshine State, anyway?

The good, honest, hard-working, not-at-all-unusually felonious people of Florida, which is definitely not the worst state in a union full of stiff competition, have had enough, according to conservative radio bloviator Chris Ingram. Enough of these left-wing Wall Street agitators—who his governor-friend has definitely not put out the welcome mat for or crowed about them fleeing in hordes to his not-at-all alligator-infested tax haven—coming to his not-particularly-nice-or-quiet not-particularly-beach community and imposing their liberal ideas on people, like that publicly-traded companies should make money for their shareholders.

Elliott wants to force ill-advised changes at Duke. Among the proposals includes one to break up the company, which could have significant negative consequences for the state’s energy consumers…. A few months after Elliott and Evergy signed a cooperation agreement, Kansas’ State Corporation Commission opened an investigation out of concerns that “Elliott’s focus on increasing shareholder value will place Evergy’s customers at a high risk of paying higher rates or receiving lower quality service. ...” This was followed by a similar investigation from the Missouri Public Service Commission, which wanted to ensure that Elliott “will not lead to unnecessarily higher rates or diminished quality of service for Missouri rate payers.”

I mean, who would want to live in a socialist nightmare hellscape where profits come before people? What kind of good, rock-ribbed conservative could stand for such a Stalinist principle? Not Chris Ingram, that’s for sure.

It’s clear that Florida can do without this Wall Street billionaire’s meddling with our public utilities.

I mean, honestly, whatever would give this kind of mewling, simpering pinko the idea that the free market has a role in something so important as provision of electrical power to regions that would be uninhabitable without air conditioning? That big business should make money for a highly-valued service? Certainly not a half-century of Republican platforms and conservative ideology, no sir. And worst of all are these guys coming down from NEW YORK CITY to tell us down here in God’s swamp country what to do. I mean, where do they get off?

Elliott Management Corp…. plans to move its headquarters to West Palm Beach from Midtown Manhattan…. Singer’s co-chief investment officer and expected successor, Jon Pollock, owns a home near West Palm Beach and has been living there during the pandemic, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The now-permanent move by Pollock, as well as several other senior employees, played a big role in the decision to shift the headquarters, said one of the people.

Florida doesn’t need New York billionaires messing with its utilities [Tampa Bay Times]
Hedge Fund D1 Capital Partners Signs 10-Year Miami Lease [Commercial Observer]

Related

paul singer
Hedge Funds

Add Florida To The Long List Of Things Paul Singer Doesn’t Care For

Not even his designated successor and the lure of tens of millions in tax savings could get the Elliott Management chief to live among those people.

singer-apocalypse
Hedge Funds

French Regulator Doesn’t Have To Understand What Paul Singer Did To Know He Did Something Wrong

The Japanese, on the other hand, are proving a bit more open because, you know, SoftBank.

singer-apocalypse
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer Swears He’s Definitely Not Thinking About Deposing Jack Dorsey With These 3.5 Million New Shares He Just Bought

He just thinks, like, Twitter’s a great business on the right track, which is definitely something he says about lots of companies he’s invested in.

Icahn Miami
Hedge Funds

Carl Icahn Will Not Be Presiding Over The Shotgun Wedding Of Xerox And HP Just Yet

HP needs a little more time to get to know Xerox better.

paul singer
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer May Or May Not Be Becoming A Nicer Person

And it may or may not have to be because he has to in order to win.

KenGriffin
Hedge Funds

Ken Griffin Locks Up Two Dozen Employees To Keep The Liquidity Flowing

They can look out at the beach—but definitely aren’t allowed to go to it.

FloridaFlag
Jesse Spector

Florida Is Voting On Whether Or Not To End Dog Racing Because It's The Nineties

Even The Sunshine State is reconsidering the dog track.

shinzo abe
Hedge Funds

Japanese Economy Ministry Making Totally Innocent, Non-Threatening Phone Calls To Foreign Toshiba Shareholders

It just wants to make sure they are sure they wanted to vote against management, and also that they’ve read the rules about acting in concert.