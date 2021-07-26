Law Firm Associate Has Major Bone To Pick With Morgan Stanley’s GC Over Office Return Demands

Perhaps this wasn't the best thing to draw a line in the sand about....
He could have used his platform to do something that [would] really make a difference, like promoting diversity or doing away with the billable hour. Instead, he makes a big deal about how we should be chained to our desk. Doesn’t he realize what we’ve been through this year?

— An anonymous third-year associate at a New York Biglaw firm, in comments given to Bloomberg Law’s Vivia Chen, regarding Morgan Stanley GC Eric Grossman’s implied mandate that lawyers return to the office, lest they lose the bank’s business.

