TikTok Founder Knows A Veiled ‘Don’t Even Think About An IPO’ When He Hears One

TikTok Founder Knows A Veiled ‘Don’t Even Think About An IPO’ When He Hears One

Didi’s founder? Not so much.
Author:
Publish date:

Solen Feyissa, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Didi’s founder? Not so much.

Didi Global, it must be said, was in a bit of a bind. The Chinese ride-hailing behemoth was getting mixed, if clearly bad, signals from regulators about its plan to go public. The signal from its investors was less ambiguous: Go. Public. Now. (Albeit perhaps in absence of the knowledge of the aforementioned very bad signals.) And so, without a direct order from Xi Jinping not to press ahead with the IPO, it did so.

This, it rather swiftly became quite clear, was a mistake, one that TikTok owner ByteDance will not repeat, because it was apparently better at reading the room than Didi.

The company’s founder, Zhang Yiming, decided it would be wiser to put the plans on ice in late March, after meetings with cyberspace and securities regulators in which they asked the company to focus on addressing data-security risks and other issues…. Given Beijing’s concerns, ByteDance’s Mr. Zhang assessed that the time wasn’t right for an IPO because of the political and regulatory environment….

ByteDance Shelved IPO Intentions After Chinese Regulators Warned About Data Security [WSJ]
Didi Tried Balancing Pressure From China and Investors. It Satisfied Neither. [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

jackma
News

Ant, Squashed

Not even Jack Ma is bigger than the Chinese Communist Party.

gamestop
News

GameStop To Cosplay As Actual Company, Release Irrelevant Earnings

And Elon Musk tries, and fails, to act like a normal corporate executive.

mooch
News

Noted Political Savant Anthony Scaramucci Accuses Communist Country Of Hostility To Capitalism

I guess they don’t ready Marx at Tufts?

Approx. size of the new pad.
Banks

World’s Banks Doing Their Part To Snuff Out Democracy In Hong Kong

Not a fan of Beijing’s heavy hand? No wealth management services for you!

jackma
News

Chinese Regulators Put Jack Ma In Time Out For Six Months

Speak only when spoken to.

News

M&A Bankers Developing Serious Jealousy Of IPO Guys

n95
News

So There’s One Company That Would Really Love To Do An IPO Like, Right This Second

Do you make biohazard masks in Italy? Because then you might want to as well.

News

Market Got You Down? If So, Just Think Of All Of Those Juicy IPOs Next Year

Silver linings!