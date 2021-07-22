Didi Global’s New York Vacation May Be Coming To An End

People sure were eager to get a piece of Chinese ride-sharing behemoth Didi Global when it went public last month. And we hope they’ve enjoyed the, uh, ride, because it might very well be coming to an end at the hands of some very unhappy Chinese authorities.

Regulators are weighing a range of potential punishments, including a fine, suspension of certain operations or the introduction of a state-owned investor, the people said. Also possible is a forced delisting or withdrawal of Didi’s U.S. shares, although it’s unclear how such an option would play out.

China Weighs Unprecedented Penalty for Didi After U.S. IPO [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.