Man With $150 Billion Whines To Court About Having To Do Job That Made Him $150 Billion

Elon Musk demands your sympathy for these diamond handcuffs he’s put himself in. Oh, and also to not have to pay these losers $2 billion.

Elon Musk is the world’s second-richest man. He can do whatever he wants, and usually does, no matter the optics, consequences, etc. And yet, apparently, he spends most of his time (well, second-most, maybe) doing something he loathes.

The billionaire CEO, who has a record of sometimes blunt and surprising statements, said Monday that he didn’t enjoy being the boss of Tesla. “I rather hate it and I would much prefer to spend my time on design and engineering, which is what intrinsically I like doing,” he said.

Well, I mean, nothing’s stopping you, Elon? Certainly not the people who brought the lawsuit that led to the testimony that includes that definitely-startling-and-not-at-all-whiny-or-posturing response. After all, you definitely didn’t need to be chairman and CEO of Tesla to bail out the failing solar panel company you owned, because any idiot could have seen that was a no-brainer.

“I don’t think SolarCity was financially troubled,” Mr. Musk said. “In order to have a compelling product, you really needed to have a tightly integrated solar and battery solution. And we could not create a well integrated product if SolarCity was a separate company.”

Actually, there may be something he hates even more than being CEO of the 10th most valuable company in the world, and that is having to deal with haters, especially this one.

He became more energetic when he fielded questions from Randall Baron, a lawyer for the plaintiffs…. To explain the behavior, Mr. Musk told the court he didn’t respect Mr. Baron because the lawyer had once worked at a law firm whose partners became engulfed in an ethics scandal and went to prison over their misdeeds. “I think you are a bad human being,” Mr. Musk said to Mr. Baron.

Elon Musk Defends SolarCity Deal, Says of Being Tesla Boss: ‘I Rather Hate It’ [WSJ]

