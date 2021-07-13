Man With $150 Billion Whines To Court About Having To Do Job That Made Him $150 Billion

Man With $150 Billion Whines To Court About Having To Do Job That Made Him $150 Billion

Elon Musk demands your sympathy for these diamond handcuffs he’s put himself in. Oh, and also to not have to pay these losers $2 billion.
Author:
Publish date:
Elon Musk demands your sympathy for these diamond handcuffs he’s put himself in. Oh, and also to not have to pay these losers $2 billion.

Elon Musk is the world’s second-richest man. He can do whatever he wants, and usually does, no matter the optics, consequences, etc. And yet, apparently, he spends most of his time (well, second-most, maybe) doing something he loathes.

The billionaire CEO, who has a record of sometimes blunt and surprising statements, said Monday that he didn’t enjoy being the boss of Tesla. “I rather hate it and I would much prefer to spend my time on design and engineering, which is what intrinsically I like doing,” he said.

Well, I mean, nothing’s stopping you, Elon? Certainly not the people who brought the lawsuit that led to the testimony that includes that definitely-startling-and-not-at-all-whiny-or-posturing response. After all, you definitely didn’t need to be chairman and CEO of Tesla to bail out the failing solar panel company you owned, because any idiot could have seen that was a no-brainer.

“I don’t think SolarCity was financially troubled,” Mr. Musk said. “In order to have a compelling product, you really needed to have a tightly integrated solar and battery solution. And we could not create a well integrated product if SolarCity was a separate company.”

Actually, there may be something he hates even more than being CEO of the 10th most valuable company in the world, and that is having to deal with haters, especially this one.

He became more energetic when he fielded questions from Randall Baron, a lawyer for the plaintiffs…. To explain the behavior, Mr. Musk told the court he didn’t respect Mr. Baron because the lawyer had once worked at a law firm whose partners became engulfed in an ethics scandal and went to prison over their misdeeds. “I think you are a bad human being,” Mr. Musk said to Mr. Baron.

Elon Musk Defends SolarCity Deal, Says of Being Tesla Boss: ‘I Rather Hate It’ [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

djemog
News

Man About To Be $20 Billion Richer Celebrates $400,000 Payday

Elon Musk sees off another enemy.

By Heisenberg Media (Flickr: Elon Musk - The Summit 2013) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Market News

Elon Musk Will Have Plenty To Tweet About This Week

Getting sued, going to court, getting called a modern-day AOL…

Elon Musk Smoking
News

Man Who Named His Child A String Of Letters, Numbers And Symbols Wants You To Know He’s Not Messing Around

This lawsuit is no joke, to Elon Musk, anyway.

elon-rocket
News

Who Wants To Let This Guy Shoot Them Into Space?

Elon Musk may just place the rocket over some of his solar panels and see what happens.

creation-of-elon-musk4
News

Elon Musk Refuses To Let Brett Kavanaugh Have All The Fun Today

No one comes between Elon and a hot news cycle.

Elon SEC
News

SEC Legally Daring Tesla Board To Produce Some Balls

Elon Musk no longer controls the adults in the room, wink wink.

creation-of-elon-musk5
News

Morgan Stanley Analyst Pretty Sure That People Will Just Refer To Cars As "Teslas" By 2040

Adam Jonas is an Elon Musk stan for real tho.

creation-of-elon-musk5
News

Sometimes Genius Looks Like You’re Just Making It Up As You Go Along

Elon Musk’s totally-well-thought-out plan to take Tesla private maybe involves Goldman and Silver Lake and the Saudis, or maybe not.