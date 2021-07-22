Sovereign Bond Allocators Treating Hedge Funds Like Greedy Children

Sovereign Bond Allocators Treating Hedge Funds Like Greedy Children

And finding it works.
Author:
Publish date:

Xavier Häpe / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

And finding it works.

There are no trillion-dollar hedge funds out there. This makes it difficult for them to compete in European sovereign debt auctions with the European Central Bank, which has €1.85 trillion just to buy those bonds. Difficult, but not impossible; these are hedge funds, after all, and their job is to figure out how to make money on anything. So let’s say they want a bigger piece of, say, a €10 billion European Union issue than they’re likely to get with an honest bid, given that such things receive many times more offers than there are for actual bonds. Why not just place more bids than you actually want? Far more, in fact? Why not put in bids for more money than you actually have, since there’s no chance you’ll actually be called on to make good?

Why not? Well, because it really pisses the people selling the bonds off, that’s why.

France has seen the biggest change, with this month's sale of 30-year debt receiving 28 billion euros in bids, versus 75 billion euros seen at January's 50-year deal.

"We tell (hedge funds) it will not be by the size of their order that the allocation will be determined. On the contrary, the bigger the number, the lower the allocation will be…."

Italy has not changed its allocation policy, but "has intensified" discussions with hedge funds, asking them to submit realistic orders, debt management chief Davide Iacovoni recently said. Spain's Treasury, which has a cap on orders, did not respond to requests for comment.

Outsized European bond orders shrink after hedge fund crackdown [Reuters]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

singer-apocalypse
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer Ready To Treat Berkshire Hathaway Like Argentina

This thing’s only been going on for three years. Elliott Management has not even begun to fight.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Shockingly Accused Of Treating Woman Poorly, Paying Her Less Than Men

We know, we couldn’t believe it either.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Lawyer Settles Document Forgery Allegations, Gets Promoted, Still Gets To Be A Lawyer

That’s how it’s supposed to work, right?

european commission
Hedge Funds

Hedge Funds Wonder If EU Might Like To Do Something About All The Front-Running Going On Under Its Watch

They know it’s unusual for the bloc to help hedgies, but come on.

Hedge Funds

People Still Launching Hedge Funds Faster Than They Can Fail

Well, the numbers are finally in for 2012 and it was, relatively speaking, a bloodbath for hedge funds, with more going to their grave or down the drain than in 2010 or 2011. But there were still 235 more hedge funds at the end of the year than at its beginning, because those who have previously shuttered a hedge fund due to their failure to raise/make enough money gave it another go last year. Look for more of the same this year, as fresh-faced and not-so-fresh-faced hedge fund managers hang out a new shingle for a few months, only to find out that investors are only interested in having Ray Dalio manage their money.

fernandez
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Manager Would Like Argentina To Pretend Its Debt Has The Same, More Favorable Terms As Other Debt

Sticking to the letter of the bond now seems like bad faith the Argentina’s creditors.

buenosairesslum
Hedge Funds

Hedge Funds Believe Argentina Was A Prosperous Land Of Milk And Honey A Few Months Before Its Last Default

That’s how it works, right?

Hedge Funds

Hedge Funds Buying Sugar To Alleviate Boredom

Youtube clips of cats and unsuspecting dudes getting hit in the nuts just ain't cutting it.