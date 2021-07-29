Lawyer Who Negotiated Pharma Bro’s Wu-Tang Album Deal Says Buyer Will Go Public Soon

The secret won't last much longer.
The secret won't last much longer.

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice announced that it had sold off “Once Upon A Time In Shaolin,” the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album originally purchased by notorious Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli. While the agreement shrouded the purchaser and sale price in mystery, the lawyer who negotiated the deal tells the press that the buyer… or buyers… will reveal themselves soon.

Peter Scoolidge, of Scoolidge, Peters, Rossatti & Fox LLP quarterbacked the deal for the buyers and told CNBC that, even though the deal contained a confidentiality clause, that won’t keep the public in the dark forever:

The lawyer also said Wednesday that the so-far-secret buyer of the album “is going to identify themselves in the future, I’d say in the next 30 to 60 days.”

Given his prior work representing the album’s co-producer Tarik “Cilvaringz” Azzougarh, CNBC raised speculation that someone connected with the Wu-Tang Clan may have purchased the album themselves. An interesting prospect, but a weird one if the whole point of the unicorn of an album was to let one fan appreciate it. Though Cilvaringz and RZA maintain a 50 percent share of the album, so they may just want to get the whole thing back under one roof before trying to sell it again.

“This was the most interesting deal I have ever worked on,” Scoolidge told CNBC.

I’d certainly hope so.

Mystery buyer of Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by Martin Shkreli will reveal identity soon, lawyer says [CNBC]
Earlier: DOJ Sells Martin Shkreli’s $2M Wu-Tang Album

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

