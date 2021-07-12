Elon Musk Will Have Plenty To Tweet About This Week

Elon Musk Will Have Plenty To Tweet About This Week

Getting sued, going to court, getting called a modern-day AOL…
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Getting sued, going to court, getting called a modern-day AOL…

This week, Elon Musk is going to have to do something he doesn’t like to do: explain himself to the hoi polloi. Specifically, to a judge in Delaware, before whom he has been brought by some haters (pension funds, etc.) over his decision to bail himself out to the tune of $2.1 billion shareholder dollars.

And yet, we have a suspicion that the thing that will most irritate him this week is this savage comparison from TPG’s Jim Coulter. Although, if he could get passed the burn, he might consider calling Coulter to the stand.

Coulter: There were a few companies back in 1998 in technology, take AOL, which were famous. But roll to the future, AOL is no longer what it was.

Picker: So if AOL was kind of the darling of the late ’90s, what do you think is the darling equivalent of the current stage for climate?

Coulter: Well it’s clear in the public markets that Tesla, in some ways, is garnering attention — it may not end like AOL ended — but it’s an early understanding of the importance of one sector of the climate-change universe. So EVs are a portion of what needs to happen.

Don’t you see, sheeple? That’s why I had to buy my failing, flammable solar panel company from myself. Just ignore the whole AOL thing.

Elon Musk Is Called to Defend Tesla’s Purchase of SolarCity [WSJ]
TPG’s Jim Coulter says Tesla is the AOL of electric vehicles, but won’t necessarily end the same way [CNBC]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

MuskyAndTheTramo
He's Elon Musk and You're Not

SolarCity Chairman Elon Musk Agrees To Sell His Company To Tesla CEO Elon Musk

They pulled it off!

ElonGatsby
He's Elon Musk and You're Not

Not Even The Coming End Of Days Will Stop Elon Musk From Acquiring Stuff

Don't look now but Elon is buying stuff...seriously, don't look.

MuskyAndTheTramo
He's Elon Musk and You're Not

Elon Musk Carefully Looking At Acquisition Of Elon Musk

We hope these crazy kids can make this work.

djemog
News

Technoking Of Tesla Sued For Tweeting

Sadly, nothing about the above headline is satirical or even exaggerated.

By Heisenberg Media (Flickr: Elon Musk - The Summit 2013) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Someone Else Doesn’t Like Elon Musk’s Tweets

Nor, for that matter, is Congress particularly amused by Jack Dorsey’s.

djemog
News

Man About To Be $20 Billion Richer Celebrates $400,000 Payday

Elon Musk sees off another enemy.

einhorn-musk
News

Instead Of Austin, Maybe Elon Musk Should Move To Seoul

What’s the South Korean government’s position on exterminating MBAs?

LudaMusk
News

Elon Musk Totally Wasn’t Lying About Going-Private Funding

For real, just call up Crown Prince Mohammad. He’ll vouch for him.