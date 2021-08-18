August 20, 2021
Bill Ackman Having None Of This Cockamamie SPAC Lawsuit

Bill Ackman Having None Of This Cockamamie SPAC Lawsuit

Do you see any stocks in Pershing Square Tontine’s portfolio? He didn’t think so.
Author:
Publish date:
Do you see any stocks in Pershing Square Tontine’s portfolio? He didn’t think so.

Sure, did he think about buying $3 billion worth of stock with his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings SPAC? Yes, but the point is Bill Ackman didn’t, in what was an annoying turn of events requiring some quick thinking but definitely not the beginning of the end of the Ackmanaissance, so why are you people hassling him? He has great things still to achieve!

"PSTH has never held investment securities that would require it to be registered under the Act, and does not intend to do so in the future," Ackman said in a statement, referring to the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, longstanding market regulatory laws.

"We believe this litigation is totally without merit," Ackman, who runs hedge fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management, added….

Ackman said that his SPAC like all others has owned U.S. Treasuries and money market funds.

Ackman says SPAC does not need to be registered, pushes back on lawsuit [Reuters]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Bill ackman beach
Hedge Funds

SPAC Turned SPARC Turned SPAC Again Sued

Bill Ackman thought about doing something, and therefore is illegal.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Too Big To SPAC

The SPAC is dead! Long live the SPARC!

Bill ackman beach
Hedge Funds

Bill Ackman Goes Cap-In-Hand To Save Universal Music Deal

Could you spare a few hundred million dimes?

Bill ackman beach
Hedge Funds

SPARC Extinguished

A SPAC is apparently a SPAC after all.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

All Bill Ackman Had To Do To Stop Losing Money Was Read A 50-Year-Old Letter From Warren Buffett

Pershing Square investors past and present may wonder what took him so long, but he got there, and that’s the important lesson of his spiritual journey.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Bill Ackman’s Got Some Angry Sheet Metal Workers To Deal With

It’s just a lawsuit for now, but there are always the riveters and metal presses if that doesn’t work.

ackman3
Hedge Funds

Bill Ackman Should Agitate For Split, Sale Of Bill Ackman Fund

There’s a ton of value to unlock in Pershing Square Holdings if you just sell all of those holdings.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Bill Ackman Has Outgrown His Hero

Pershing Square bids adieu to Berkshire Hathaway.