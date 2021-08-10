AMC CEO Knows How To Keep The Degenerates On Side

AMC CEO Knows How To Keep The Degenerates On Side

If taking bitcoin for movie tickets is what it takes, then so be it.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Andreas Praefcke, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

If taking bitcoin for movie tickets is what it takes, then so be it.

As befits the CEO of a movie-theater chain—and notably unlike the leaders of other prominent meme stock companies—AMC Entertainment chief Adam Aron knows his audience. Listens to them. Cultivates them. Speaks their language. Makes them feel seen, heard and empowered, and for that they have amply rewarded him. Aron is also smart enough to know a good thing when he sees one, so he’s got some more red meat to throw to the Apes.

Over the more than hourlong call, Mr. Aron took questions from nearly a dozen retail investors—and one from a Wall Street analyst. The questions ranged from the viability of drive-in theaters (“a bad economic idea”) to whether the company would ever partner with fellow meme-stock company GameStop to bring gaming entertainment to AMC auditoriums (“We’re on the case.”)…. Mr. Aron also announced the company would start accepting bitcoin at U.S. locations by the end of the year, citing the investor community’s enthusiasm for cryptocurrency....

“In short, AMC crushed it,” Mr. Aron said....

Mr. Aron has embraced the meme crowd, often engaging with social-media users and sharing memes of Reddit in-jokes, and has used that rapport to help AMC emerge from a pandemic hole. On his conference call Monday, Mr. Aron cited his personal Twitter feed’s metrics and said he enjoys reading messages from the investors sent over the platform.

And it seems that, and the pervasive fraudulence that infect cryptocurrencies, is just a small price to pay to keep the Redditor hordes happy.

An unregulated cryptocurrency exchange whose employees said they wanted to be aggressive about trading digital assets, even though their legal status was uncertain, has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a regulatory investigation…. “Poloniex chose increased profits over compliance with the federal securities laws by including digital asset securities on its unregistered exchange,” said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC enforcement division’s cyber unit.

AMC Talks Bitcoin, GameStop With Its Reddit Followers [WSJ]
Crypto Exchange Poloniex to Pay $10 Million to Settle SEC Probe [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

silver bars
News

Degenerates Distracted By Shiny Objects

So this whole Reddit bubble thing is still happening, just elsewhere.

dogecoin 1
Cryptocurrencies

GameStop Jokers Invited To Buy Up Actual Joke Cryptocurrency

And why not?

gamestop 2
News

This Is A Fun And Maddening Game

The first draft of l’histoire de l’affaire GameStop and it is, uh, muddled.

gamestop 3
News

Robinhood’s GameStop Trading Ban Crashing High-Speed Traders, Court Records System, App’s Reputation

GME is back on Robinhood. But so are the SEC and class-action lawyers.

honus wagner baseball card
News

SPACs, NFTs Have Reached ‘Baseball Card Company Has Heard Of Us And Wants In’ Stage Of Oversaturation

Needless to say, the SEC is concerned.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Billionaires Take Break From Losing Money On GameStop, Figuring Out Why To Beef On Twitter, TV

Steve Cohen wants everyone to “chile” out.

robinhood
News

Robinhood Employees Ready, Willing, Eager, Allowed To Dump Their Shares Onto The Next Sucker At Earliest Opportunity

If that’s not a sign of confidence we don’t know what is.

gamestop
News

GameStop To Cosplay As Actual Company, Release Irrelevant Earnings

And Elon Musk tries, and fails, to act like a normal corporate executive.