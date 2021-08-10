AMC CEO Knows How To Keep The Degenerates On Side

If taking bitcoin for movie tickets is what it takes, then so be it.

As befits the CEO of a movie-theater chain—and notably unlike the leaders of other prominent meme stock companies—AMC Entertainment chief Adam Aron knows his audience. Listens to them. Cultivates them. Speaks their language. Makes them feel seen, heard and empowered, and for that they have amply rewarded him. Aron is also smart enough to know a good thing when he sees one, so he’s got some more red meat to throw to the Apes.

Over the more than hourlong call, Mr. Aron took questions from nearly a dozen retail investors—and one from a Wall Street analyst. The questions ranged from the viability of drive-in theaters (“a bad economic idea”) to whether the company would ever partner with fellow meme-stock company GameStop to bring gaming entertainment to AMC auditoriums (“We’re on the case.”)…. Mr. Aron also announced the company would start accepting bitcoin at U.S. locations by the end of the year, citing the investor community’s enthusiasm for cryptocurrency.... “In short, AMC crushed it,” Mr. Aron said.... Mr. Aron has embraced the meme crowd, often engaging with social-media users and sharing memes of Reddit in-jokes, and has used that rapport to help AMC emerge from a pandemic hole. On his conference call Monday, Mr. Aron cited his personal Twitter feed’s metrics and said he enjoys reading messages from the investors sent over the platform.

And it seems that, and the pervasive fraudulence that infect cryptocurrencies, is just a small price to pay to keep the Redditor hordes happy.

An unregulated cryptocurrency exchange whose employees said they wanted to be aggressive about trading digital assets, even though their legal status was uncertain, has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a regulatory investigation…. “Poloniex chose increased profits over compliance with the federal securities laws by including digital asset securities on its unregistered exchange,” said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC enforcement division’s cyber unit.

