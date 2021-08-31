September 2, 2021
Direct Threat To 80% Of Revenue Translates To 7% Decline In Robinhood Shares

Direct Threat To 80% Of Revenue Translates To 7% Decline In Robinhood Shares

Makes as much sense as any of the rest of it, no?
Author:
Publish date:

Pikawil from Laval, Canada / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Makes as much sense as any of the rest of it, no?

Robinhood was pretty eager to go public, and you can understand why. In little more than a decade, it had become the go-to app for the millennial trader, as underlined by its role in the great meme-stock frenzy of 2021. Its burgeoning cryptocurrency business was booming. It had quadrupled in value in just two years, and lots of people were rather impatient to cash in on that enthusiasm.

Of course, there were plenty of reasons that Robinhood maybe shouldn’t have pressed forward with its IPO: An ever-growing laundry list of legal and regulatory issues the length of War and Peace, shoddy systems and customer service, the desire of those in power to shut it down, the litigious fury of its users over its performance during the aforementioned frenzy.

All of that notwithstanding, there was perhaps one overriding concern: Get it done before regulators make abundantly clear they’re going to take four out of every five dollars it makes away.

Robinhood shares closed 6.9% lower after Barron’s published an interview with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in which he said a full prohibition of payment for order flow was “on the table” as part of a broader agency review.

Mr. Gensler told Barron’s that the practice has “an inherent conflict of interest” because the firms that execute the trades can benefit from that information.

“They get the data, they get the first look, they get to match off buyers and sellers out of that order flow,” he said.

In fairness, Robinhood’s not the only one making bank from PFOF, although TD Ameritrade, E*Trade and Schwab are not quite as reliant (read: not nearly as dependent) on it as the ‘Hood. Still, seems like a strange time to decide to get into a business that relies on it so heavily, and yet….

After rolling out the ability to trade cryptocurrencies last year, the [PayPal] has been exploring ways to let users trade individual stocks…. In order to offer stock trading to customers, it’s possible PayPal will partner with or buy an existing broker-dealer. According to one source, PayPal has held already discussions with potential industry partners.

Which is suppose is another reason why Robinhood might have been so quick to market.

Robinhood Stock Drops After SEC Chairman Warns on Payment for Order Flow [WSJ]
The S.E.C. head is considering banning a key way Robinhood makes money. [NYT]
PayPal is exploring a stock-trading platform for U.S. customers [CNBC]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

robinhood
News

Robinhood May Lose 81% Of Its Revenue, Still Going Public Anyway

No payment for order flow? No problem for this merry band of troublemakers.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Robinhood Gets Some Good News Vis-à-Vis Getting Sued

TD Ameritrade can’t be hit with a class-action over payment for order flow, so the little app that sometimes couldn’t probably can’t, either.

gamestop 3
News

Robinhood’s GameStop Trading Ban Crashing High-Speed Traders, Court Records System, App’s Reputation

GME is back on Robinhood. But so are the SEC and class-action lawyers.

robinhood
News

Robinhood Giving Shares To Its Poor Users, Sending The Rich (Those Companies) The Bill

As with everything else it does, regulators are getting ready to pull the plug.

(Getty Images)
News

Now That The SEC Thinks About It, It Is Strange That Citadel, Et. Al.,Pay So Much For The Right To Execute Free Trades

You know, when Elizabeth Warren puts it that way.

gamestop 3
Hedge Funds

SEC Monitoring GameStop Frenzy With Eye Towards Doing Nothing

Letting the Redditors have their fun seems to be a bipartisan point of agreement, which is great, because it probably can’t be stopped.

gamestop 2
News

This Is A Fun And Maddening Game

The first draft of l’histoire de l’affaire GameStop and it is, uh, muddled.

silver bars
News

Degenerates Distracted By Shiny Objects

So this whole Reddit bubble thing is still happening, just elsewhere.