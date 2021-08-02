Allianz Still Struggling With Terrible COVID Side Effects

Allianz Still Struggling With Terrible COVID Side Effects

Specifically, a Justice Department probe to go along with the SEC investigation and shareholder lawsuits.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo Credit:Content Providers(s): CDC/Dr. Fred Murphy / Public domain

Specifically, a Justice Department probe to go along with the SEC investigation and shareholder lawsuits.

It is one thing when a disgruntled investor sues you over massive hedge-fund losses suffered amidst the short-lived but still very serious bout of coronavirus suffered by the markets last March. It is another when those disgruntled investors and their lawsuits take the form of the plural. And it is still another when the Securities and Exchange Commission gets involved. But it truly is a whole other ballgame when the Justice Department decides to have a look, as it has done vis-à-vis Allianz’s Structured Alpha funds, which were broadly wiped out by the sniffle-induced swoon.

The Justice Department’s interest in the case raises the stakes for Allianz and the asset-management division whose stock-options trades racked up huge losses when the market swung violently in early 2020. Stocks soon recovered, but not before Allianz Global Investors moved to liquidate two of its funds, locking in losses for their investors.

Shares in Allianz were down more than 7% early Monday. If sustained, the decline would be the company’s biggest one-day share price loss since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020…. S&P Global Ratings on Monday said it believes potential costs related to the DOJ investigation “could be substantial and might lead us to reconsider our view of the group’s earnings or capitalization.”

Allianz Shares Sink on DOJ Investigation Into Structured Alpha Funds [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

coronavirus
News

Pfizer Is Sure You’ll Agree That A Little Alleged Bribery Can Be Forgiven In Exchange For Saving The World

It hopes the SEC and Justice Department do, too.

HedgeFund Tombstone
Hedge Funds

Hedge Funds Mark Last Pre-COVID-19 Quarter With Few Launches, Many, Many Liquidations

Always good to get a head start on things.

Wells Fargo.Insane
Banks

Wells Fargo May Finally Get To Spend That Rainy Day Fund

All at once. In the form of some very large checks to the Justice Department and SEC.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
News

Turns Out Forging An Investor’s Signature Is More Than Just ‘Bad Judgment’

According to the SEC and Justice Department, it, along with other things, is fraud.

coronavirus
Hedge Funds

COVID Vaccines Have Nasty Side Effect For Hedge Fund

Said Haidar was not expecting good news quite this quickly, which makes it very bad news for him.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Private Equity

Ordinary People Invested In Hedge, Private Equity Funds Unsure That More Ordinary People Should Invest In Hedge, Private Equity Funds

That’s the gist of it, anyway, when you cut through the legalese.

Hedge Funds

The SEC Is Giving Money Back, You Guys

The SEC is writing one hedge fund a check for $21.5M and the memo line says "Oops! Our bad."

n95
Hedge Funds

If You Survive This, You Might Be An Accredited Investor On The Other Side

There may not be any hedge funds left to invest in, but that’s not Jay Clayton’s problem.