Bill Ackman Goes Cap-In-Hand To Save Universal Music Deal

Are you one of the—to judge by the reaction of its share price after the deal was announced—one of the relatively few Pershing Square Tontine Holdings SPAC investors disappointed to see Bill Ackman’s groundbreaking deal for a chunk of Universal Music Group fall by the regulatory wayside? Well, cash out of the blank check and give the old boy a call, because you still can vicariously the success of the next Taylor Swift or Seventeen hit (if perhaps not DaBaby’s) and give Bill a much-needed helping hand.

Bill Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management LP is in discussions to raise $1 billion to help fund its bet on Vivendi SE’s Universal Music Group…. The firm is set to raise the capital, which would supplement $3 billion of its own capital, via a so-called sidecar vehicle….

Sure, it’s not the same as getting a piece the Lana Del Rey action and watching the emergence of the SPARC butterfly from the SPAC cocoon, but it’s something.

