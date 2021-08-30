Peloton Gets Sucked On Subpoena Treadmill

Tread+ machines aren’t the only thing with the Peloton name on it you probably shouldn’t have bought.

Peloton, makers of that all-important stationary bike with a tablet attached that’s been vital to keeping you fit and trim over these last, miserable 18 months, isn’t just killing kids, pets, etc. It also maybe lied about it.

Peloton, the maker of exercise treadmills that have been recalled due to injuries, is the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have also subpoenaed documents from the company related to how it reported those injuries, Peloton said in a recent annual financial filing.

Our colleagues over at MedCityNews have a fuller play-by-play, but if you’ve got both a Tread+ machine and some Peloton shares, you could be on the hook for more than just $4,000 and a new cat.

