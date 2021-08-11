Masa Son Cancels Future Performances In China

Masa Son Cancels Future Performances In China

There’s something about Xi Jinping’s belligerence towards everything SoftBank does that’s giving Son pause.
Author:
Publish date:
There’s something about Xi Jinping’s belligerence towards everything SoftBank does that’s giving Son pause.

Masayoshi Son is a bold, daring man, unafraid to take big, seemingly reckless risks no matter how often he’s been burned by them. It is the SoftBank chief’s nature, and he cannot resist the urge for long—and his favorite place to scratch that itch is China’s tech industry.

That said, given everything that’s going on, particularly with two of SoftBank’s biggest holdings, Son isn’t touching anything Chinese with a pole as wide as the East China Sea for a while.

Although China is still going to be a hub of technology and artificial-intelligence innovation, “in terms of investing, we’re seeing a lot of new regulations coming out,” Mr. Son said. “I want to wait a bit longer to see what kinds of regulations there are, how far they extend, and what impact they have on the markets.”

Seems wise, as does this commissar-pleasing investment approach.

While China’s new regulations have taken aim at sectors including financial-technology, online services and private tutoring, Beijing continues to support industries such as advanced manufacturing and renewable energy. They said domestic brands that cater to China’s populace, as well as innovative drug and biotechnology companies, could also benefit from policy support…. Some market participants believe China is trying to direct capital and human resources away from internet companies into sectors that will help the country become more self-reliant….

SoftBank to Hold Off on New Investments in China Amid Tech Crackdown [WSJ]
China’s Corporate Intervention Drives Investors to Industries Beijing Supports [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

(Getty Images)
News

Masa Son’s Unicorns Were Actually Lemmings

The last year really could have gone somewhat better for SoftBank.

(Getty Images)
News

Federal Court Revives Long-Form Financial Performance Art Of Masa Son

He gets to sell Sprint and its $40 billion in debt and lives to do something else bizarre.

wework masa son
News

Masa Son Thinks $15 Billion May Actually Be Enough To Spend On $5 Billion Company

On second thought, SoftBank might not need the extra $3 billion in equity, thanks.

(Getty Images)
News

Wily Masa Son Made Damned Sure He Wouldn’t Have To Throw Away Another $3 Billion On WeWork

In his latest piece of financial performance art, Masa Son is getting sued by himself.

(Getty Images)
News

Masa Son To Sell Off Assets Amounting To SoftBank’s Entire Market Cap, Will Still Have A SoftBank Afterwards

This is some masterful put-up-or-shut-up stuff.

(Getty Images)
Private Equity

Masa Son Officially Out Of Ideas, And So Will Launch A SPAC

The greatest financial performance artist in history has settled for the easy and derivative.

(Getty Images)
News

Well, That Was Fast

Masa Son wastes no time getting back to wheeling and dealing (and maybe self-dealing).

(Getty Images)
News

Masa Son Invites WeWork To Sue The Only Thing Keeping It Alive

Son himself would have the stones to do it, of course, but does Not Adam Neumann?