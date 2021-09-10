September 17, 2021
Apollo Global Stays On Brand With Yahoo! CEO Hire

Leon Black may be gone, but his DNA is clearly all over the private equity giant he co-founded.
Leon Black may be gone, but his DNA is clearly all over the private equity giant he co-founded.

Apollo Global Management is giving Yahoo! another chance. Earlier this year it agreed to pay even more for the failed former internet giant than Verizon did four years ago.

Leon Black wasn’t there when that deal finally went down, having “retired” a couple of months earlier. And yet, spiritually he clearly is, given who his old firm has chosen to put into Marissa Mayer’s old chair.

[Jim] Lanzone, who joins Yahoo after serving as CEO of dating app Tinder, has worked in digital media for 23 years.

Yahoo Names Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone as Its Next Chief [WSJ]

