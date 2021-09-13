September 17, 2021
Hapless Irish Dad To Remain Hapless Bank CEO For Years To Come

Hapless Irish Dad To Remain Hapless Bank CEO For Years To Come

Brian Moynihan is staying put for the foreseeable future.
Author:
Publish date:
Brian Moynihan is staying put for the foreseeable future.

Like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs (but not Morgan Stanley), Bank of America will probably one day be run by a woman. Perhaps it will be newly-minted general counsel Lauren Mogensen or newly-minted commercial banking head Wendy Stewart or newly-minted retail banking leader Holly O’Neill. More likely it will be whoever succeeds new CFO Alastair Borthwick or similarly-promoted consumer-banking chief Dean Athanasia after one of them succeeds Brian Moynihan. But also like JPMorgan and Goldman, it won’t be happening anytime soon. Congrats, BofA shareholders: You’re stuck with the most trusted but least reassuring face in finance for the foreseeable future.

Bank of America made sweeping changes to the company’s leadership Friday that elevated several executives, including three women, to senior jobs and all but guaranteed that Brian Moynihan, the chief executive, would remain at the helm of the nation’s second-largest bank for years to come…. Mr. Moynihan signaled his intention to stick around: In a letter to staff, he said the new cohort of leaders will help him run the bank in accordance with a growth strategy he put in place in 2010 — when he took the chief executive job — “through its second decade, with me and with all of you.”

And even with Mike Mayo!

“A little less than a decade ago, I thought that Brian Moynihan should be fired as C.E.O., but now I think he’s one of the best,” he said.

If only the numbers backed that up but, as Wells Fargo knows, you’ve got to let Mike Mayo be Mike Mayo.

Bank of America Revamps Leadership, but C.E.O. Plans to Stick Around [NYT]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Brian Moynihan/Getty Images
Banks

Brian Moynihan, Mike Corbat Paid $24.5M, $19M For Overseeing Wall Street’s Worst Banks Of 2020

Sure, things were bad enough for Corbat to essentially get fired, but not bad enough to keep him from an eight-figure payday.

BriMoUnicorn
Banks

Bonus Watch '18: Everything's Coming Up BriMo!!!

Granted that his face muscles can still remember how, Brian Moynihan should crack a smile.

News

Compensation Watch: Bank CEOs Did Okay Last Year

Brian Moynihan brought up the rear, but it was with $16 million, so he'll be okay.

Banks

Mike Mayo Wouldn’t Let Brian Moynihan Sell Beer At Fenway Park, Much Less Be Chairman And CEO Of A Facsimile Of A Major Bank

The analyst is not exactly a fan.

moynihan
Banks

FDIC To Bank Of America: We Could Use That $1 Billion About Now, Capisce?

No one fucks with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation – except maybe Brian Moynihan.

brimo-brownie-scout-wide
Banks

Irish Dad Brian Moynihan Refuses To Let His Clients Experiment With Bitcoin In His House

When it comes to parenting clients around cryptos, BriMo is not taking "I'd rather you try it here" approach.

Brian Katt at the English language Wikipedia [GFDL, CC-BY-SA-3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons
Banks

Brian Moynihan’s Relatives Can Start Banking With Him Later This Year

At least they can if they’re willing to drive to Cleveland or Columbus.

Banks

Bonus Watch '14: Bank of America CEOs