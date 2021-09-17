September 20, 2021
Accused Ponzi Schemer To Court: Money, Please

Accused Ponzi Schemer To Court: Money, Please

David Gentile is accused of making payments people weren’t entitled to, and now would like a few of his own.
Author:
Publish date:
David Gentile is accused of making payments people weren’t entitled to, and now would like a few of his own.

Given his surname, we’re guessing that David Gentile isn’t a member of the Tribe. Still, as a longtime Long Island resident—even living in Manhasset, as he does—it seems likely that he’s familiar with the word chutzpah. Which is good, because he certainly seems full of it.

Mr. Gentile said he is “entitled to distributions” under the New York firm’s operating agreements, but that the firm and the monitor have blocked payments since January. He also claims GPB is obligated to pay his costs in defending legal actions against him related to the firm and its business and that GPB hasn’t paid anything toward those expenses.

That may have something to do with the fact that those legal actions are the literal avalanche of charges—both civil and criminal—that have been shoveled in both Gentile’s and GPB’s direction from Boston to Branson to Birmingham over the small allegation that they fleeced investors as part of a $1.7 billion Ponzi scheme, going so far as to allegedly hiring a former SEC lawyer as chief compliance officer to get a handle on how close the authorities were to piecing all of it together.

No matter, sayeth Gentile. Oh, and if GPB’s monitor could direct a few more of those millions its making liquidating its portfolio of car dealerships, that would be great, as well.

In his letter to the judge, Mr. Gentile also claimed GPB has halted principal and interest payments due him and family members, defaulting on $5.5 million on six loans he said they made to the firm from 2016 to 2019 “to continue to run GPB effectively.”

On Sunday, GPB Automotive Portfolio LP, the entity GPB used to hold its biggest assets, agreed to sell its remaining car dealerships to Group 1 Automotive Inc. for about $880 million. It isn’t clear whether the sale will generate any net gains for the firm, as previous sales of dealerships have sometimes resulted in losses.

GPB Capital Founder Accused of Fraud Seeks Millions From Firm [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

car dealer
Private Equity

Maybe It Wasn’t Such A Great Idea To Fire A Guy Who Knew About The Ponzi Payments You Were (Allegedly) Making

Because in addition to “unemployed,” he can also now call himself “whistleblower.”

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Private Equity

Second Trial Avoided Rather Less Auspicious For Private Equity Firm Than The First

It doesn’t sound like Merrick Garland is looking as kindly on the GPB boys as Bill Barr.

car dealer
Private Equity

What Will It Take To Get You Into The Heart Of This Alleged Ponzi Scheme Today?

GPB Capital needs cash and if (alleged) Ponzi schemes are out, an auto-dealership fire sale will have to do.

(Getty Images)
News

SEC Making Sure Gary Gensler Will Feel Right At Home

You can authorize and investigation and you can authorize an investigation and you and you and you, too!

d'amato courthouse
Private Equity

Feds Let Ex-SEC Lawyer Cop Plea Because Trials Are Like, Really Hard Right Now

That’ll teach’em.

craig-carton-scalper
News

‘Gross Misunderstanding’ Both Alibi And Alleged Strategy For Awful Sports Radio Host/Accused Ponzi Schemer

Everyone’s a patsy!

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Turns Out Hedge Fund Bribery Does Have Victims

Och-Ziff may not be Och-Ziff anymore, but it’s still paying dearly for Och-Ziff’s crimes.

usc
Private Equity

Private Equity Exec. Indicted In College Admissions Scandal Must Really Like Going To Court

The first time wasn’t voluntary, but the lawsuit against Netflix very much is.