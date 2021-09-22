Maybe If Leon Black Keeps This Up, He Can Get Himself Accused Of The Kennedy Assassination

For now, it’s just an accusation of being a serial rapist.

We’re willing to bet that Leon Black hasn’t read the 17th-century tragedy The Mourning Bride by William Congreve, because honestly who has? That said, we’re also sure he’s head the famous, albeit somewhat misquoted, aphorism that comes from it: “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

Well, Black has poured much scorn on his former mistress, Güzel Ganieva, since she went public with her allegation that the Apollo Global Management co-founder had “sexually harassed and abused” her during their relationship. And Ganieva has certainly responded with fury: first escalating her Twitter allegations to “forced sadistic sexual acts on her without her consent” in a lawsuit, and when Black dismissed those claims out of hand, adding some new bombshells, including allegations that Black aimed to pimp her out to his buddy, noted dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and also was a serial philanderer.

Black’s response? More scorn, of course. And Ganieva’s reaction that? More fury. Much more.

The other woman — who was referred to as Jane Doe in court papers filed by Ganieva’s team on Monday — met Epstein in 2000 after a Ukrainian woman and Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell encouraged her to do so since he “was a powerful businessman” who could help her as a struggling single mom, the filing alleges…. When the woman was “in desperate need for money,” Epstein arranged for her to meet Black, telling the woman Black could “help” her, the filing alleges. She met Black in 2002 at Epstein’s townhouse massage room, where he gave her $300 before allegedly brutally raping her, the papers claim. In the weeks following the attack, she met Black in public places — as she was scared and traumatized — where “he told her he felt ‘bad'” and on another occasion handed her an envelope with $5,000 inside before pressuring her to see him again, according to the filing.

Nor does the cycle of rhetorical violence show any sign of slowing down.

“This claim is complete fiction and has no basis in fact or law,” the spokesman’s statement said…. “Having failed in their first two attempts to destroy Mr. Black’s reputation,” the law firm representing Ganieva, Wigdor, “is now manufacturing new allegations that will be shown to be as false and defamatory as the last two pleadings Wigdor filed,” the statement continued. It is abundantly clear that the only goal here is to publicly destroy Mr. Black’s personal and professional reputation and to defame him by perpetrating a baseless smear campaign,” the spokesman continued.

Leon Black accused of raping woman at Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC townhouse [N.Y. Post]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.